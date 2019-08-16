97°F
Mormons warned about fancy coffee drinks, vaping, marijuana

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 16, 2019 - 9:50 am
 

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is reminding members that coffee is prohibited no matter how fancy the name, that vaping is banned despite the alluring flavors and that marijuana is outlawed unless prescribed by a competent doctor.

The new guidance in the August issue of a church youth magazine doesn’t include any fundamental changes to the religion’s strict health code. But the significant clarifications seem to reflect growing concern about young Latter-day Saints’ adherence to the rules.

The article says it aims to clarify issues that could be confusing to young people about the religion’s “Word of Wisdom,” a set of rules about foods and drinks.

The article warns that drinks with names that include cafe, caffe, mocha, latte, espresso, or end in -ccino usually have coffee in them.

