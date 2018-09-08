Mother of son killed by Dallas cop wonders if race was factor

The mother of a black Caribbean man who was fatally shot by a white Dallas police officer who said she mistook his apartment for her own wonders whether her son’s race was a factor in his killing.

"Young King" Solomon Grayson, 6, looks over at a sign that reads "You Could be Botham Shem Jean" during a Mothers Against Police Brutality candlelight vigil for Jean at the Jack Evans Police Headquarters on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in Dallas. Authorities are seeking a manslaughter warrant for the Dallas police officer who shot and killed Jean after she said she mistook his apartment for her own, police said Friday. (Shaban Athuman/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

This Sept. 21, 2017, photo provided by Harding University in Search, Ark., shows Botham Jean leading worship at a university presidential reception in Dallas. Authorities said Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, that a Dallas police officer returning home from work shot and killed Jean, a neighbor, after she said she mistook his apartment for her own. The officer called dispatch to report that she had shot the man Thursday night, police said. (Jeff Montgomery/Harding University via AP)

Debra Mendoza, national prime minister of the Brown Berets, embraces an attendant during a Mothers Against Police Brutality candlelight vigil for Botham Jean at the Jack Evans Police Headquarters on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in Dallas. Authorities are seeking a manslaughter warrant for the Dallas police officer who shot and killed Jean after she said she mistook his apartment for her own, police said Friday. (Shaban Athuman/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Dr. Pamela Grayson raises her fist as "Young King" Solomon Grayson, 6, peaks behind her sign during a Mothers Against Police Brutality candlelight vigil for Botham Jean at the Jack Evans Police Headquarters on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in Dallas. Authorities are seeking a manslaughter warrant for the Dallas police officer who shot and killed Jean after she said she mistook his apartment for her own, police said Friday. (Shaban Athuman/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Pastor Michael W. Waters leads a prayer following a Mothers Against Police Brutality candlelight vigil for Botham Jean at the Jack Evans Police Headquarters on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in Dallas. Authorities are seeking a manslaughter warrant for the Dallas police officer who shot and killed Jean after she said she mistook his apartment for her own, police said Friday. (Shaban Athuman/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Allison Jean in comments Friday broadcast by Dallas TV station KXAS questioned whether the off-duty officer would have reacted differently if she encountered a white man.

Jean, who has held government posts in the island nation of St. Lucia, says her son’s death “just feels like a nightmare.”

Police say the officer shot and killed 26-year-old Botham Jean after she returned home from her shift Thursday night and said she mistook his apartment for her own. Authorities say she will be charged with manslaughter.

Botham Jean attended college in Arkansas and had been living and working in Dallas since 2016.