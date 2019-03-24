Mueller report finds Trump not exonerated, but no crime committed

Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and his wife Ann, depart St. John's Episcopal Church, across from the White House, in Washington, Sunday, March 24, 2019. Mueller closed his long and contentious Russia investigation with no new charges, ending the probe that has cast a dark shadow over Donald Trump's presidency. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

WASHINGTON — Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation found no coordination or conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, according to a letter sent by Attorney General Robert Barr to Congress on Sunday afternoon.

Mueller also decided not to make a “traditional prosecutorial judgment” on whether to prosecute President Donald Trump for obstruction of justice, according to Barr. The Mueller report stated, according to Barr’s letter, “While this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it does not exonerate him.”

Mueller’s office instead left the decision to prosecute to Barr, who wrote that after consulting with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, “I have determined that the evidence developed during the Special Counsel’s investigation is not sufficient to establish that the President committed an obstruction-of-justice offense.”

Barr continued that the report identified “no actions that, in our judgment, constitute obstruction conduct.”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders called the finding “a total and complete exoneration of the President of the United States.”

While some predicted that the report’s release would end the beltway obsession with the Russian probe, the letter instead suggests that the controversy on obstruction of justice will not go away.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, one of the four lawmakers to whom the four-page Barr letter was addressed, tweeted, “In light of the very concerning discrepancies and final decision making at the Justice Department following the Special Counsel report, where Mueller did not exonerate the President, we will be calling Attorney General Barr in to testify before @HouseJudiciary in the near future.”

President Donald Trump was at Mar-a-Lago when the letter was released, and the press pool waited to follow him to the airport so that Trump could return to Washington.

Rudolph Giuliani, the president’s attorney, told CNN, “No crime was committed.”

Even before Barr’s letter was released, members of the news media had begun to question their role in hyping the Russian collusion story that melted during the 22-month probe that employed 19 lawyers, as well as 40 FBI agents and other staffers, and issued more than 2,800 subpoenas and 500 search warrants.

