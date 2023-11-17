67°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Multiple victims in shooting at New Hampshire hospital, police say

November 17, 2023 - 1:42 pm
 

CONCORD, N.H. — Police say there has been a shooting Friday with multiple victims at an inpatient psychiatric hospital in Concord, New Hampshire.

Concord police, the Merrimack County Sheriff’s Office and several other law enforcement agencies were on scene investigating, according to WMUR, a local television station.

First responders rushed to the New Hampshire Hospital off Clinton Street in the state capital before 4 p.m.

New Hampshire State Police said there were multiple victims, but no further details were available.

New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management said it was aware of the situation and expected to have more information available later.

Concord is the capital for the state and has a population of about 45,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
‘Unacceptable’: Formula One finishes 2nd practice after track issue
‘Unacceptable’: Formula One finishes 2nd practice after track issue
2
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit hours apart at Strip casino
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit hours apart at Strip casino
3
First Las Vegas Grand Prix practice called ‘disappointing’ — PHOTOS
First Las Vegas Grand Prix practice called ‘disappointing’ — PHOTOS
4
F1 Circuit 3D map – LV
F1 Circuit 3D map – LV
5
CARTOONS: Trump stars in a new movie, but it’s a sinker
CARTOONS: Trump stars in a new movie, but it’s a sinker
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this image provided courtesy of the family by Abbey Onn, Ofer Kalderon, left, and his son Er ...
‘Bring them home’: As battle for Gaza rages, hostage families wait with trepidation
By Danica Kirka and Sam McNeil The Associated Press

Abbey Onn lost her aunt and a young cousin when Hamas terrorists rampaged through Kibbutz Nir Oz on Oct. 7. Now Onn is worried about what will happen to three other family members taken hostage that day as Israel pounds Gaza City in a bid to end Hamas’ control of the Gaza Strip.

Elon Musk, owner of social media platform X, gestures during an event with Britain's Prime Mini ...
IBM and EU pull ads from Elon Musk’s X as concerns about antisemitism fuel backlash
By Kelvin Chan The Associated Press

Advertisers are fleeing social media platform X over concerns about their ads showing up next to pro-Nazi content and hate speech on the site in general, with billionaire owner Elon Musk inflaming tensions with his own tweets endorsing an antisemitic conspiracy theory.

Dr. George Tanaka, left, an eye surgeon, joins demonstrators as they shut down the San Francisc ...
Cease-fire demonstrators disruptive on both sides of US
By Janie Har The Associated Press

Demonstrators seeking a cease-fire in Gaza blocked bridges on both sides of the United States on Thursday, including a major span into San Francisco during a global trade summit involving President Joe Biden and other world leaders.

In this image taken from video released by Israeli Defense Forces, Thursday, Nov 16, 2023, Isra ...
Body of hostage found near Shifa Hospital
By Wafaa Shurafa, Jack Jeffery and Lee Keath The Associated Press

Israeli troops for a second day searched Shifa Hospital for traces of Hamas. They displayed what they said were a tunnel entrance and weapons found inside the compound.

Smoke rises after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Leo ...
Internet, phone networks collapse in Gaza
By Najib Jobain and Kareem Chehayeb The Associated Press

Internet and telephone services collapsed across the Gaza Strip on Thursday for lack of fuel, the main Palestinian provider said.

Flowers and flags are left at a makeshift shrine placed at the scene of a Sunday confrontation ...
Suspect arrested in death of Jewish demonstrator in California
By John Antczak and Julie Watson The Associated Press

Loay Abdelfattah Alnaji, 50, will be booked into jail for investigation of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Paul Kessler, 69, in Thousand Oaks, California.

More stories
Mental health crisis is the ‘biggest and most serious mental health event’ in Israel’s history
Mental health crisis is the ‘biggest and most serious mental health event’ in Israel’s history
Maine shooting suspect found dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot
Maine shooting suspect found dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot
Maine shooting suspect remains at large; manhunt reaches to Canada
Maine shooting suspect remains at large; manhunt reaches to Canada
Jewish students locked inside Cooper Union library during protest
Jewish students locked inside Cooper Union library during protest
Fewer Californians are moving to Nevada, more going to Arizona
Fewer Californians are moving to Nevada, more going to Arizona
Suspect in custody for posting online threats about Jewish students at Cornell University
Suspect in custody for posting online threats about Jewish students at Cornell University