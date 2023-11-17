Multiple victims in shooting at New Hampshire hospital, police say

Police say there has been a shooting Friday with multiple victims at a hospital in Concord, New Hampshire.

CONCORD, N.H. — Police say there has been a shooting Friday with multiple victims at an inpatient psychiatric hospital in Concord, New Hampshire.

Concord police, the Merrimack County Sheriff’s Office and several other law enforcement agencies were on scene investigating, according to WMUR, a local television station.

Troopers are currently investigating a shooting at New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord. There are multiple victims. Additional updates will be released when available. pic.twitter.com/PSsZNrDZWb — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) November 17, 2023

First responders rushed to the New Hampshire Hospital off Clinton Street in the state capital before 4 p.m.

New Hampshire State Police said there were multiple victims, but no further details were available.

New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management said it was aware of the situation and expected to have more information available later.

Concord is the capital for the state and has a population of about 45,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.