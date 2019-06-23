92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

NC lottery has record payout after 0-0-0-0 hits on Pick 4

The Associated Press
June 23, 2019 - 4:40 pm
 

RALEIGH, N.C. — Turns out that zero can be a lucky number.

North Carolina’s state lottery Saturday said it set a record payout after the winning numbers in a Pick 4 game came back “0-0-0-0.”

The lottery said about 1,000 tickets at $1 were sold and will pay out at $5,000. Another 1,000 tickets were sold for 50 cents, and they will pay out at $2,500. Lottery officials said winners should expect “extended waiting times” when picking up their prizes.

The state said the total payout is $7.8 million. The previous record was $7.5 million in 2012, when the winning Pick 4 numbers were “1-1-1-1.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Supporters of Ekrem Imamoglu, the candidate of the secular opposition Republican People's Party ...
Opposition victory in Istanbul a blow to Turkey’s Erdogan
By Zeynep Bilginsoy and Derek Gatopoulos The Associated Press

The governing party’s candidate, former Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, conceded moments after returns showed him trailing well behind.

Brian Raley places large flowers and leaves as part of a memorial at the site where a Beechcraf ...
Skydiving plane that crashed in Hawaii had 2016 scare
By Audrey McAvoy and Andrew Selsky The Associated Press

No one aboard survived the crash, which left a small pile of smoky wreckage near the chain link fence surrounding Dillingham Airfield.