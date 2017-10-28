ad-fullscreen
Nearly all JFK assassination files will be released, Trump says

By Idrees Ali and Dustin Volz Reuters
October 28, 2017 - 4:39 pm
 

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he would release all documents related to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy except those with the names and addresses of people who are still alive.

“After strict consultation with General Kelly, the CIA and other Agencies, I will be releasing ALL #JFKFiles other than the names and addresses of any mentioned person who is still living,” Trump wrote in a series of tweets, referring to his chief of staff John Kelly.

