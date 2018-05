A small fire at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens caused thousands of dollars in damage, but no humans or animals have been injured.

Henry at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden was not hurt when a fire broke out Monday. (Mark Dumont/Facebook/Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden)

Fire department officials say the blaze broke out shortly after the zoo closed Monday evening. It started in a food smoker at the Safari Grill restaurant.

Firefighters controlled the flames in about 15 minutes. The cost of the damage was estimated at $75,000.