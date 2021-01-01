42°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

No need for fireworks when you can have a 2020 Dumpster fire

New Mexico town rings in New Year with dumpster fire
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 1, 2021 - 6:38 am
 
Updated January 1, 2021 - 6:46 am

Who needs fireworks when you can get ride of 2020 and welcome in 2021 with a Dumpster fire?

That’s fittingly what the town of Bellen, New Mexico, did Thursday night..

Under the supervision of the fire department, residents were able to burn items from 2020 like calendars and used masks to ring in 2021 in a Dumpster marked with “GOODBYE 2020”.

“2020 was an impossible year for so many people,” Bellen Mayor Jerah Cordova told a local television reporter, noting the community’s optimism for 2021 with a COVID-19 vaccine on the way.

The community of about 7,500 is about 30 miles south of Albuquerque.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Zaon Collins released on ‘highest level’ of monitoring after fatal crash
Zaon Collins released on ‘highest level’ of monitoring after fatal crash
2
New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas still has fireworks, events
New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas still has fireworks, events
3
Fremont Street Experience limits NYE access to hotel guests
Fremont Street Experience limits NYE access to hotel guests
4
City jail chef arrested for soliciting inmate, police say
City jail chef arrested for soliciting inmate, police say
5
3-year-old girl abandoned in Strip casino restroom
3-year-old girl abandoned in Strip casino restroom
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Registered nurses Robin Gooding, left, and Johanna Ortiz treat a COVID-19 patient at Providence ...
California records 25,000 dead, hospitals at ‘brink of catastrophe’
By Brian Melley and Stefanie Dazio The Associated Press

California surpassed 25,000 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic, reporting the grim milestone Thursday as an ongoing surge swamps hospitals and pushes nurses and doctors to the breaking point as they brace for another likely increase after the holidays.

 
New York quiet as ball drops to welcome 2021 amid pandemic
By Frank Jordans and Derek Gatopoulos The Associated Press

In New York’s Times Square, the ball dropped like always, but police fenced off the site synonymous with New Year’s Eve to prevent crowds of any size from gathering.

People wait in line wait in line to receive COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Eas ...
Slow, messy start in race to vaccinate millions in US
By Bobby Caina Calvan and Michael Kunzelman The Associated Press

The race to vaccinate millions of Americans is off to a slower, messier start than public health officials and leaders of the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed had expected.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is seen, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amen ...
Wisconsin pharmacist arrested after allegedly destroying vaccines
The Associated Press

Authorities arrested a suburban Milwaukee pharmacist Thursday suspected of deliberately ruining hundreds of doses of coronavirus vaccine by removing them from refrigeration for two nights.

(Getty Images)
$600 vs. $2,000 stimulus checks. What the difference means to you.
By Ann Logue GoBankingRates.com

The $600 payments from the stimulus package signed into law will be arriving soon. Proposals for an additional $1,400 have stalled. No surprise, the smaller stimulus will not go as far.

 
Guardsman in Colorado has 1st reported US case of virus variant
By Patty Nieberg The Associated Press

The variant is probably still rare in the U.S., but the lack of travel history in the first case means it is spreading, perhaps seeded by visitors from Britain.