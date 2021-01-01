No need for fireworks when you can have a 2020 Dumpster fire

The community of Bellen, New Mexico, officially burned the remains of 2020 on Thursday night.

New Mexico town rings in New Year with dumpster fire

Who needs fireworks when you can get ride of 2020 and welcome in 2021 with a Dumpster fire?

That’s fittingly what the town of Bellen, New Mexico, did Thursday night..

Under the supervision of the fire department, residents were able to burn items from 2020 like calendars and used masks to ring in 2021 in a Dumpster marked with “GOODBYE 2020”.

“2020 was an impossible year for so many people,” Bellen Mayor Jerah Cordova told a local television reporter, noting the community’s optimism for 2021 with a COVID-19 vaccine on the way.

The community of about 7,500 is about 30 miles south of Albuquerque.

