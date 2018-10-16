No one shot in New York City over weekend for first time since 1993

Not one person was shot in New York City this weekend, the first time that’s happened since 1993.

New York Police Department patrol car (Getty Images)

Officials said Monday there were no shootings with victims reported in the five boroughs for all of Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

This past weekend #NYC had no shootings, a milestone we haven't reached in over a decade. My thanks to every member of the #NYPD for working hard to protect this city and to every member of the public who has helped us make this city so safe. — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDChiefPatrol) October 15, 2018

The last shooting before the weekend was on Thursday morning in Brooklyn when a 25-year-old man was shot in the stomach.

The gunfire free record was broken Monday afternoon when a man was shot in the Bronx. He is expected to survive.

Mayor Bill de Blasio boasted about the record while addressing the NYPD graduating class Monday morning, saying they were a “winning team for sure.”