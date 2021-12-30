45°F
No winners, Powerball jackpot up to $483M

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 29, 2021 - 9:32 pm
 
Updated December 29, 2021 - 9:35 pm
People line up to buy Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets at the Primm Valley Lotto Sto ...
People line up to buy Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets at the Primm Valley Lotto Store just across the California state line near Primm Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Poor luck for Powerball players continued Wednesday as the wining numbers were not on any ticket nationwide.

The numbers were 2-6-9-33-39 with 11 for the powerball.

The jackpot of $444 million will increase to $483 million for the Saturday drawing. The cash value is estimated to be $347.7 million.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

