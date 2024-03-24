Numbers drawn for $750 million Powerball jackpot

The elusive jackpots for the two national lotteries are each stretching into the billon-dollar range.

A lottery ticket vending machine is seen in a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The winning numbers in the Saturday Powerball were 6-23-25-34-51 and a Powerball of 3.

The jackpot is $750 million ($360.8 million for the all cash choice).

It will take a few hours for Powerball computers to determine if somebody won the elusive jackpot or if some tickets matched enough numbers to win sizeable jackpots.

The next Mega Millions drawing is worth an estimated $1.1 billion and will be Tuesday.

The numbers for Friday’s $977 million Mega Millions drawing were 3-8-31-35-44 with a Mega Ball of 16. The multiplier was 3x. Nobody won the top prize.

