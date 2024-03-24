62°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Numbers drawn for $750 million Powerball jackpot

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 23, 2024 - 8:02 pm
 
A lottery ticket vending machine is seen in a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill. (AP Photo/N ...
A lottery ticket vending machine is seen in a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The winning numbers in the Saturday Powerball were 6-23-25-34-51 and a Powerball of 3.

The jackpot is $750 million ($360.8 million for the all cash choice).

It will take a few hours for Powerball computers to determine if somebody won the elusive jackpot or if some tickets matched enough numbers to win sizeable jackpots.

The next Mega Millions drawing is worth an estimated $1.1 billion and will be Tuesday.

The numbers for Friday’s $977 million Mega Millions drawing were 3-8-31-35-44 with a Mega Ball of 16. The multiplier was 3x. Nobody won the top prize.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres inspects relief supplies at Al Arish Internat ...
UN chief says it’s time to ‘truly flood’ Gaza with aid
By Samy Magdy, Amr Nabil and Sam Metz The Associated Press

About 7,000 aid trucks are waiting in Egypt’s North Sinai province to enter Gaza, Gov. Mohammed Abdel-Fadeil Shousha said in a statement.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken shakes hands with a man as he meets demonstrators callin ...
Israel’s Netanyahu rebuffs U.S. plea to halt Rafah offensive
By Matthew Lee and Josef Federman The Associated Press

The tough message from the Israeli prime minister sets the stage for potentially difficult talks next week in Washington between top U.S. officials and a high-level Israeli delegation.

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. speaks during a campaign event, Oct. 9, 2023, in ...
Who is Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and why is he running for president?
By Jonathan J. Cooper The Associated Press

The lack of excitement many Americans feel about a presidential rematch has heightened interest in alternatives to the major-party candidates, none more so than Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

More stories
Miranda Lambert’s ‘theme party’ nears the end at Planet Hollywood
Miranda Lambert’s ‘theme party’ nears the end at Planet Hollywood
‘Sad more than anything’: Lady Rebels fall in NCAA 1st round — PHOTOS
‘Sad more than anything’: Lady Rebels fall in NCAA 1st round — PHOTOS
Hill: MLB’s absurd TV blackout rules on display with Korea game
Hill: MLB’s absurd TV blackout rules on display with Korea game
Pai Gow poker progressive hits for $250K at off-Strip casino
Pai Gow poker progressive hits for $250K at off-Strip casino
Hill: 2 simple fixes to make the NCAA Tournament even greater
Hill: 2 simple fixes to make the NCAA Tournament even greater
Hill: A conference should be embarrassed, but it’s not Mountain West
Hill: A conference should be embarrassed, but it’s not Mountain West