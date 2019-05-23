68°F
Nation and World

Oregon State student taking pictures on mountain dies in fall

The Associated Press
May 23, 2019 - 4:02 pm
 

MANZANITA, Ore. — A 21-year-old Oregon State University student died after plummeting from a popular viewpoint along the Oregon coast.

KPTV reports that Michelle Casey of Happy Valley was taking pictures at Neahkahnie Mountain near Manzanita when she fell on Sunday.

A tree caught Casey and kept her from falling into the ocean below, but it took rescuers two hours to reach her.

The station says when rescuers reached Casey, she was unconscious but still breathing.

She was pronounced dead later at a hospital.

Casey, who graduated from Clackamas High School, was studying kinesiology at Oregon State.

