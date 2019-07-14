101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Pamplona festival ends with 3 gorings in final bull run

July 14, 2019 - 7:36 am
 

PAMPLONA, Spain — A bull broke from the pack and gored two Australians and a Spaniard during Sunday’s final bull run of this year’s San Fermin festival, health officials from the northern Spanish city of Pamplona said.

That took the number of gorings to eight for the eight bull runs that provide a high-adrenaline morning rush to the non-stop party that draws around 1 million people each year.

While five of the bulls stayed in a group Sunday and charged through the twisting streets with their guiding steers, one bull drifted back and provoked havoc in the crowds of runners. The bull flipped one man over its horns and slammed him onto the cobblestone street. It then clipped another two runners who were trapped against a wall.

Regional hospital spokesman Tomás Belzunegui said the man who had been tossed by the chocolate-colored bull named Rabanero was gored in the leg, while another man was gored in the right arm and a third in the armpit. The hospital said the wounds were not life- threatening.

The Red Cross reported several other injuries from knocks received from the bulls and steers, or from runners tumbling out of the way.

The previous seven bull runs had produced five gorings: three Spaniards and two Americans.

The six bulls from the Miura breeder, who celebrated the farm’s record-extending 53rd showing at the festival, completed the 930-yard (850-meter) run to the bull ring in 2 minutes, 42 seconds. They will be killed at the ring later Sunday.

The San Fermin fiesta was made famous internationally by Ernest Hemingway in his 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises.” Most revelers stay up all night or rise early enough to gape from balconies or barricades as hundreds of runners dressed in the traditional white outfit with a red sash make their mad dash.

Sixteen people have died in the bull runs since 1910. The last death occurred in 2009.

Animal rights protesters have also become a fixture in Pamplona. On the eve of this year’s festival, dozens of semi-naked activists staged a performance simulating speared bulls lying dead on Pamplona’s streets to draw attention to what they see as animal cruelty for the sake of entertainment.

Bullfights are protected under the Spanish Constitution as part of the country’s cultural heritage.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2015, file photo, observatories and telescopes sit atop Mauna Kea, Hawa ...
Hawaiian activists prepare for Mauna Kea telescope convoys
By Caleb Jones and Jennifer Sinco Kelleher The Associated Press

Scientists hope the massive telescope they plan to build atop Hawaii’s highest peak, a world-renowned location for astronomy, will help them peer back to the time just after the Big Bang and answer fundamentalquestions about the universe.

Flyers in English and Spanish are shown stacked at a nearby restaurant before immigration advoc ...
Trump says nationwide immigration arrests to begin Sunday
By Elliot Spagat and Calleen Long The Associated Press

The head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement said efforts to deport families with orders to leave thecountry will continue after an upcoming national sweep that President Donald Trump said would start Sunday.

A woman feeds her daughter outside her house damaged by a strong earthquake in Lais, Bengkulu, ...
Magnitude 7.3 quake damages homes in eastern Indonesia
By Niniek Karmini The Associated Press

A strong, shallow earthquake struck eastern Indonesia on Sunday, damaging some homes and causingpanicked residents to flee to temporary shelters. There were no immediate reports of casualties, and authorities said therewas no threat of a tsunami.

Screens in Times Square are black during a power outage, Saturday, July 13, 2019, in New York. ...
New York power outage takes out Broadway, Times Square
By The Associated Press

A power outage crippled the tourist-filled heart of Manhattan just as Saturday night Broadway shows were setto go on, sending theater-goers spilling into siren-filled streets, knocking out Times Square’s towering electronic screensand bringing subway lines to a near halt.

A vehicle passes a toppled gas pump canopy in Berwick, La., following a severe weather assault ...
Gulf Coast keeps guard up as Barry continues drenching
By Rebecca Santana and Jonathan Drew The Associated Press

Forecasters warned of a continued threat of storm surge and heavy rains as the center of the storm trudged inland and rain bands along its back half moved onshore.

Screens in Time Square are black during a widespread power outage, Saturday, July 13, 2019, in ...
New York City power outage knocks out Broadway, Times Square
By Verena Dobnik and Ali Swenson The Associated Press

A power outage crippled the tourist-filled heart of Manhattan just as Saturday night Broadway shows were set to go on, sending theater-goers spilling into the streets, knocking out Times Squares towering electronic screens and bringing subway lines to a near halt.

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, file photo, British Ambassador Kim Darroch hosts a Nation ...
UK police urge publishers not to use leaked diplomatic memos
By Gregory Katz The Associated Press

LONDON — A British police investigation into the leak of confidential diplomatic memos is raising press freedom issues, as police warned Saturday that U.K. media outlets might face a criminal inquiry if leaked documents are published.