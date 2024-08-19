Phoenix sees some cooling rain but Southwest still suffering from heat

Daytime desert heat is blasting much of the Southwest, but some monsoon rain spelled brief weekend relief for the city of Phoenix.

PHOENIX — Daytime desert heat is blasting much of the U.S. Southwest, but some monsoon rain spelled brief weekend relief for the city of Phoenix.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix reported the low temperature dipped around dawn Sunday to 79 Fahrenheit after an overnight storm dumped about 1.7 inches of rain in that metro area. The monsoon rain came after Saturday night’s low of 93 degrees in Phoenix had tied a city record set last year of 35 overnight lows in the 90s.

Meanwhile, dry daytime desert heat continues around the region. With an expected high of 106 degrees on Sunday, forecasters say Phoenix will have experienced 84 days in a row at 100 degrees or hotter.

National Weather Service meteorologist Isaac Smith said he doesn’t see any immediately break in 100-degree days as an excessive heat watch has been posted for Phoenix for the next few days.

“We’re looking at 112 degrees Monday and 114 on Tuesday,” Smith said.

Gabriel Lojero, another meteorologist, said the high temperatures can be dangerous “because your body doesn’t get sufficient overnight cooling and the chance to recuperate.”

Hotter weather also was forecast in New Mexico, with highs for Albuquerque nearing triple digits and even warmer weather expected along the state’s southern strip of counties near the U.S. border with Mexico.

The impact of a blistering Southwest summer was already being reflected in the number of heat-related deaths.

As of Aug. 10, public health officials in Maricopa County, Arizona — home to Phoenix — had confirmed 96 heat-related deaths for 2024 thus far, with another 462 deaths under investigation for heat causes. The county of some 4.5 million people has reported 645 heat-related deaths for 2023.

The Medical Examiner’s Office in Pima County — home to Tucson — said that as of the start of August, it had confirmed 99 heat-related deaths in that county and four other small rural ones in Arizona that contract for its forensic services.

In Clark County, Nevada, which encompasses Las Vegas, 123 heat-related deaths have been confirmed so far this year, the Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner said.

In New Mexico, state health officials reported Friday that there have been more than 760 visits to emergency health clinics and hospitals since April 1 because of heat-related illnesses. That includes 29 visits in just the past seven days.

The most recent available data from the New Mexico Health Department also shows there were 11 heat-related deaths in May, all in Doña Ana County. Officials noted this represents an underestimate of heat deaths in New Mexico since not all cases fall under the purview of the Office of the Medical Investigator.