Nation and World

Planned Parenthood president forced out after only 8 months

By David Crary The Associated Press
July 16, 2019 - 2:48 pm
 

NEW YORK — Planned Parenthood’s president has been forced out of her job after only eight months as the organization faces unprecedented challenges related to its role as the leading abortion provider in the United States.

Dr. Leana Wen said Tuesday in a statement posted on Twitter that she had “philosophical differences” with the new chairs of Planned Parenthood’s board regarding abortion politics.

Wen said that abortion is “not a political issue but a health care one.”

She said the board ended her employment at a secret meeting.

Her departure comes as the Trump administration announced it would start enforcing new rules that ban taxpayer-funded family planning clinics referring women for abortions.

Planned Parenthood, the largest recipient of those funds, says it will not abide by those rules.

The organization thanked Wen for her service in a tweet.

THE LATEST
A July 20, 2018, file photo shows an aerial view of the San Diego Convention Center, the site o ...
Comic-Con founders reflect on 50 years of memories
By Lindsey Bahr The Associated Press

No one expected their culture would ever become mainstream when a few hundred comic book and science fiction enthusiasts and creators gathered in the basement of a San Diego hotel 49 years ago.

A Dec. 5, 2018, file photo shows Amazon Stower Leo Esparragoza using colored light to help sort ...
Fifth Amazon’s Prime Day lifting many retail boats
By Mae Anderson and Anne D’Innocenzio The Associated Press

The gravitational pull of Amazon Prime Day is so strong on shoppers it’s benefiting other retailers as well, according to an early analysis from a key data group.

A March 28, 2018, file photo shows a Facebook logo at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, ...
Facebook’s currency proposal gets hostile reception in Congress
By Marcy Gordon The Associated Press

A Facebook executive on Tuesday defended the social network’s ambitious plan to create a digital currency and pledged to work with regulators to achieve a system that protects the privacy of users’ data.

Florida alligator expert Frank Robb holds an alligator during a news conference, Tuesday, July ...
Expert captures elusive alligator at Chicago lagoon
By Don Babwin The Associated Press

The alligator had a good run as day after day the people hunting for him in a Chicago lagoon came up empty, but in the end he was no match for an expert the city shipped in from Florida.

In a June 28, 2019, file photo, Ashlyn Myers of the Coalition for Life St. Louis, waves to a Pl ...
Trump abortion referrals rule seen as blow against Planned Parenthood
By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar The Associated Press

Taxpayer-funded family planning clinics must immediately stop referring women for abortions, the Trump administration says, advancing its effort to remake government policy on reproductive health.

FILE - This July 16, 1945, file photo, shows the mushroom cloud of the first atomic explosion a ...
Lawmaker seeks to expand compensation from nuclear weapons testing
By Susan Montoya Bryan The Associated Press

A compensation program for those exposed to radiation from nuclear weapons testing and uranium mining would be expanded under legislation to address fallout across the western U.S. and somce Pacific islands.

A March 10, 2019, file photo, shows Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attending a p ...
US fears Iran seized UAE-based oil tanker
By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

Tracking data shows an oil tanker based in the United Arab Emirates traveling through the Strait of Hormuz drifted off into Iranian waters and stopped transmitting its location more than two days ago, raising concerns Tuesday about its status.

Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 spacesuit is unveiled at the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Mu ...
Apollo 11’s Collins returns to launch pad 50 years later
By Marcia Dunn The Associated Press

Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins returned Tuesday to the exact spot where he and two other astronauts flew to the moon 50 years ago. Buzz Aldrin was a no-show and Neil Armsrong died in 2012.