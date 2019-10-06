85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Police: Man charged after vehicle with baby inside stolen

The Associated Press
October 6, 2019 - 3:05 pm
 

TOLEDO, Ohio — Authorities say a man accused of stealing a vehicle with a baby in it and leading police on a chase in Ohio has been arrested on charges including kidnapping and child endangering.

Toledo Municipal Court records show 29-year-old Joshua Gilliland, of Arcadia, also is charged with counts including grand theft of a motor vehicle and assault on a police officer. Court records don’t show an attorney for him.

Law enforcement officials say Gilliland stole a vehicle with a 9-month-old girl inside from a residence in Findlay shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday. They say he was pursued to Toledo, where he was captured with the assistance of a police dog after ramming two police cruisers and fleeing on foot.

Police say the baby wasn’t injured and was returned to her parents.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints President Rus ...
Mormons reminded to be kind to LGBTQ, but don’t forget God’s laws
By Brady McCombs The Associated Press

A top leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints laid out Saturday how the faith intends to navigate its delicate balance of firm opposition to same-sex relationships while being empathetic toward LGTBQ members.

In this Aug. 20, 1967 file photo, members of the rock group Cream depart from Heathrow Airport ...
Ginger Baker, Cream’s volatile drummer, dies at 80
By Hillel Italie The Associated Press

Ginger Baker, the volatile and propulsive British musician who was best known for his time with the power trio Cream, died Sunday at age 80, his family said.

Emergency personnel respond to utility pole explosions where multiple people were injured at th ...
Oktoberfest explosions leave several injured near LA
The Associated Press

Authorities reported multiple injuries after a series of utility pole explosions Saturday night at a shopping and dining complex in the Los Angeles suburb of Huntington Beach, the Long Beach Press-Telegram and other media said.

Victim Botham Jean's neighbor Joshua Brown, left, answers questions from Assistant District Att ...
Witness in former Dallas officer’s murder trial shot, killed
The Associated Press

A witness in the murder trial of a white Dallas police officer who fatally shot her black neighbor has been killed in a shooting, the Dallas Morning News reported, citing authorities.