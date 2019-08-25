91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Pope, urging prayers, says Amazon forest vital for our Earth

By The Associated Press
August 25, 2019 - 7:27 am
 

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis said Sunday that the Amazon forest is vital for our Earth and is urging prayers that fires there are quickly controlled.

Francis added his voice to the chorus of international concern that the blazes in Brazil will have grave repercussions on the world’s environmental health.

The pontiff, who is from the neighboring South American nation of Argentina, told the public in St. Peter’s Square that “we’re all worried” about the vast Amazon fires. He warned that that green “lung of forest is vital for our planet.”

Francis said “let us pray so that, with the efforts of all, they are controlled as quickly as possible.”

The blazes have sparked anti-government protests in Brazil and became a pressing issue for leaders at the Group of Seven summit in France.

Backed by military aircraft, Brazilian troops on Saturday deployed in the Amazon to fight the fires.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro also tried to temper global concern, saying that previously deforested areas had burned and that intact rainforest was spared.

Even so, the fires were an issue of top concern at the G-7 summit.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday that leaders of major democracies are nearing an agreement on how to help fight the fires and repair the damage. He said agreement would involve both technical and financial mechanisms “so that we can help them in the most effective way possible.”

It’s not clear, however, whether Brazil would welcome the help.

The Brazilian military operations came after widespread criticism of Bolsonaro’s handling of the crisis. On Friday, the president authorized the armed forces to put out fires, saying he is committed to protecting the Amazon region.

About 44,000 troops will be available for “unprecedented” operations to put out the fires, and forces are heading to six Brazilian states that asked for federal help, Defense Minister Fernando Azevedo said. The states are Roraima, Rondonia, Tocantins, Para, Acre and Mato Grosso.

France’s president thrust the Amazon fires to the top of the agenda of the G-7 summit after declaring it a global emergency and threatening to torpedo a European Union trade deal with Brazil and other South American countries. France claims a small part of the Amazon in its overseas department of French Guiana.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, also at the summit, came down against blocking the EU-Mercosur trade accord, but said she was in favor of treating the Amazon fires as an urgent threat.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A policeman points a weapon during a protest in Hong Kong, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. Hong Kong pol ...
Hong Kong police draw guns in latest protest violence
By Chan and Kin Cheung The Associated Press

Police in Hong Kong drew their guns Sunday night after a small group of protesters attacked officers with sticks and rods, and used tear gas to clear pro-democracy demonstrators who had taken over a street.

This undated photo made available by The Pew Charitable Trusts shows the mako shark swimming in ...
Countries agree to protect sharks and rays
By Maria Cheng and Jamey Keaten The Associated Press

Countries have agreed to protect more than a dozen shark species at risk of extinction, in a move aimed at conserving some of the ocean’s most awe-inspiring creatures who have themselves become prey to commercial fishing and the Chinese appetite for shark fin soup.

FILE - In this June 29, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, meets with Chinese Pres ...
Powerful, obscure law is basis for Trump ‘order’ on trade
By Zeke Miller The Associated Press

President Donald Trump is threatening to use the emergency authority granted by a powerful but obscure federal law to make good on his tweeted “order” to U.S. businesses to cut ties in China amid a spiraling trade war between the two nations.

This Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, photo provided Sunday, Aug. 25, by the North Korean government, s ...
North Korea tests new ‘super-large’ rocket launcher
By Hyung-Jin Kim The Associated Press

North Korea said Sunday that leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test-firing of a “newly developedsuper-large multiple rocket launcher,” another demonstration of the North’s expanding weapons arsenal apparently aimedat increasing its leverage ahead of a possible resumption of nuclear talks with the U.S.

In this Nov. 15, 2011, file photo former U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh, R-Ill., gestures during a news co ...
Ex-Rep. Joe Walsh to challenge Trump in 2020 GOP primary
The Associated Press

Joe Walsh, a former Illinois congressman and tea party favorite turned radio talk show host, announced along shot challenge Sunday to President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination in 2020, saying the incumbent is “completely unfit” for office and must be denied a second term.

In this photo provided by David Cimetta, Melanie and Jim OâConnor paint each other's nude ...
Naked bikers hit Philadelphia streets
The Associated Press

About 3,000 riders pedal a 10-mile (16-kilometer) course around the City of Brotherly Love while taking in sights including Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell.