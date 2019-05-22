73°F
weather icon Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Potentially harmful fungus found at Seattle Children’s Hospital

The Associated Press
May 21, 2019 - 5:08 pm
 

SEATTLE — Officials say a potentially harmful fungus has been detected at Seattle Children’s Hospital, prompting a closure of the affected operating rooms.

The hospital says air tests last weekend detected the mold known as Aspergillus.

The hospital says the mold was present in several operating rooms and equipment storage rooms on the hospital’s main campus in northeast Seattle.

Officials say aspergillus is a common mold often present in the air, but in rare instances it can cause complications for surgical patients.

Officials say they believe the risk to their patients is very low but they will contact surgical patients who may have been exposed.

Officials are working with an outside industrial hygienist to investigate the mold’s source.

The state department of health has been notified.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - In this April 29, 2019 file photo, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrad ...
Mexico plans to auction off seized luxury goods to help poor
The Associated Press

MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador hasn’t just moved out of the luxurious president’s residence, he’s using it to auction off seized luxury goods to raise money for poor communities.

Italian Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi, right, and UN special envoy for Libya, Ghassan ...
UN envoy warns Libya on verge of descending to civil war
By Edith M. Lederer The Associated Press

Civil war in Libya in 2011 toppled and later killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi, and the chaos that followed resulted in a divided country.

A March 28, 2017, file photo shows Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., followed by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-O ...
GOP scorns Amash’s impeachment call, but does not punish
By Laurie Kellman and Padmananda Rama The Associated Press

Top House Republican Kevin McCarthy pushed back Tuesday against Rep. Justin Amash and his call for President Donald Trump’s impeachment, saying the Michigan Republican is out of step with others in the party.