Power boat crashes into Southern California jetty, killing 1

This photo shows a power boat that crashed into a jetty in Southern California on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, killing one man and injuring 10 other people, officials said. (Long Beach Fire Department via AP)
The Associated Press
July 4, 2024 - 5:31 pm
 

LONG BEACH, Calif. — A power boat crashed into a jetty in Southern California, killing one man and injuring 10 other people, officials said.

The Long Beach Fire Department responded to reports around 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday that a 48-foot boat had crashed into the Alamitos Bay jetty, officials said Thursday.

Capt. Jack Crabtree, of the Long Beach Fire Department, said speed was likely a factor, with initial estimates indicating the boat was traveling at roughly 40 mph, the Los Angeles Times reported.

All 10 people who were injured were taken to hospitals.

No other information was released and the investigation is ongoing.

A jetty is a long, narrow structure that extends from shore into water.

By Susan Haigh and Cedar Attanasio Associated Press

Patrick Bertoletti gobbled down 58 hot dogs to win the annual Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, taking advantage of Joey Chestnut’s absence.

