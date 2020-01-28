62°F
Nation and World

Powerful earthquake hits between Cuba and Jamaica, tsunami possible

The Associated Press
January 28, 2020 - 11:58 am
 
Updated January 28, 2020 - 12:30 pm

HAVANA — The U.S. Geological Survey says a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake has struck south of Cuba and northwest of Jamaica.

It was centered 125 kilometers north-northwest of Lucea, Jamaica, and hit at 2:10 p.m. (1910 GMT) Tuesday. The epicenter was a relatively shallow 10 kilometers (6 miles) beneath the surface.

It’s not immediately clear if there are damage or injuries.

The USGS initially reported the magnitude at 7.3.

THE LATEST
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar speaks at a news conference about the federal gov ...
US increasing coronavirus screenings among travelers
By Lauran Neergaard and Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar The Associated Press

U.S. health officials are expanding their checks of international travelers for signs of a worrisome new virus from China, even as they say the risk to Americans so far is very low.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during an event with President Donald Trump in ...
Trump, Netanyahu unveil ‘historic’ Israel-Palestinian peace plan
By Matthew Lee and Aron Heller The Associated Press

President Donald Trump on Tuesday unveiled his long-awaited Middle East plan, which was celebrated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a “vision for peace.”

A woman wears protective face mask at the high speed train station in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Jan. ...
China virus death toll tops 100; US, others evacuating citizens
By Joe McDonald The Associated Press

The United States and several other nations prepared Tuesday to airlift citizens out of a Chinese city at the center of a virus outbreak that has killed more than 100 people.

A riot policeman pins down a female anti-government protester to search her while security forc ...
1 injured in nighttime attack on US Embassy in Baghdad
By Samya Kullab and Qassim Abdul-Zahra The Associated Press

The U.S. Embassy is within the Iraqi capital’s Green Zone, and has been a flashpoint amid wider regional tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

Fans mourn the loss of Kobe Bryant with makeshift memorials in front of La Live across from Sta ...
NBA postpones Lakers’ next game after Kobe Bryant’s death
By Greg Beacham The Associated Press

The 16-time NBA champion franchise made grief counselors available to employees Monday after the loss of Bryant, who spent his entire 20-year NBA career with the Lakers.

In this Oct. 24, 2017, file photo, Mimi Haleyi appears at a news conference in New York. Haleyi ...
Weinstein accuser details alleged 2006 assault, second encounter
By Michael R. Sisak and Tom Hays The Associated Press

Former “Project Runway” production assistant Mimi Haleyi told jurors Monday at Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial how she tried to fight off the disgraced movie mogul and told him “no, no, no” while he sexually assaulted her.