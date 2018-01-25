Pregnant elk poached in Zion National Park during shutdown

Authorities are offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in the poaching of a pregnant elk at Zion National Park while staff was on furlough Saturday.

The Kolob Canyons area of Zion National Park in Utah. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The recent government shutdown now comes with a body count.

While National Park Service staff was on furlough Saturday, an unidentified poacher killed a pregnant elk at Zion National Park.

Authorities are offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in the poaching, which occurred in Lee Valley off Kolob Terrace Road, away from the most heavily visited part of the park.

The guts and partial hide of the elk were found, and other evidence was collected at the scene, but The Park Service and the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources are asking the public for help finding those responsible.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call or text the Park Service’s Investigative Services Branch tip line at 1-888-653-0009 or email nps_isb@nps.gov. Information can be submitted online by going to www.nps.gov/isb and clicking on “Submit a Tip.”

