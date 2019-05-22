63°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Pregnant woman seeks deportation asylum in Chicago church

The Associated Press
May 22, 2019 - 12:57 pm
 

CHICAGO — A pregnant woman is seeking asylum in a Chicago church after she says she received a deportation order requiring her to leave the U.S. by Thursday.

Adilene Marquina, 34, who has a high-risk pregnancy and is afraid to travel back to Mexico, is staying at the Faith, Life and Hope Mission on Chicago’s Southwest Side, WBEZ radio reported Tuesday. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has a policy against making arrests in places of worship.

Marquina fled to the U.S. in 2015 seeking political asylum to escape paying extortion that drug cartels required to keep her business open. She waited four years for an immigration judge to deny her claim to remain in the U.S., she said.

“They don’t care about my daughter’s life,” she said. “They couldn’t even bother to look at the documents I provided that say I can’t travel.”

The Rev. Jose Landaverde, a Chicago religious leader and immigration activist, said Marquina has a legitimate claim and will continue to fight her case. Marquina is one of dozens who have sought sanctuary in places of worship nationwide since Elvira Arellano started the movement in Chicago in 2006 by staying in a church with her son.

Marquina’s case, however, poses challenges. Her baby is due July 23 and she must leave the church to go to the doctor for the next two months. She is staying at the church with her family, a 16-year-old American son, a 14-year-old son who is also seeking asylum and a 3-year-old son who was born in Chicago.

“I don’t want to be separated from my children,” Marquina said. “I don’t want anything to happen to my baby girl on my way back.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
House Homeland Security Committee member Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Ill., questions Acting Secret ...
House lawmaker accuses administration for migrant children’s deaths
By Colleen Long The Associated Press

A Democratic lawmaker on Wednesday blamed the Trump administration’s border policies for the deaths of migrant children, and the acting head of the Homeland Security Department lashed out at the “appalling accusation.”

In a photo, released by U.S. Navy, an F/A-18E Super Hornet from the "Jolly Rogers" of Strike Fi ...
Iran doesn’t want war with US , says key Iranian lawmaker
By Nasser Karimi The Associated Press

Iran will “under no circumstances” enter a war either directly or indirectly with the United States, a prominent reformist Iranian lawmaker said Wednesday, as both Washington and Tehran try to ease heightened tensions in the region.

A file image taken Dec. 1, 2001, from television footage in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan, shows ...
‘American Taliban’ Lindh to be released after nearly 20 years
By Matthew Barakat The Associated Press

John Walker Lindh, the Californian who became known as the American Taliban after he was captured by U.S. forces in the invasion of Afghanistan in late 2001, is set to go free after nearly two decades in prison.

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2019 file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, left, gestures as his wife ...
Probe inconclusive on racist picture in Va. governor’s yearbook
By Ben Finley and Alan Suderman The Associated Press

An investigation ordered up by a Virginia medical school failed to determine whether Gov. Ralph Northam is in a 1984 yearbook photo of a man in blackface next to someone in a Ku Klux Klan hood and robe.

In this Feb. 28, 2019, photo, Christopher W. Cleary, 27, makes a court appearance in Provo, Uta ...
Serial cyberstalker’s plea deal fits lenient pattern
By Michael Kunzelman, MaryClaire Dale and Colleen Slevin The Associated Press

Only hours before women marched through many U.S. cities in January, Christopher Cleary set off a manhunt when he posted a Facebook message threatening to kill “as many girls as I see” in retaliation for years of romantic rejection.

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks May 18,2019, during a ...
N. Korea says Biden ‘fool of low IQ’ over Kim criticism
By Kim Tong-Hyung The Associated Press

North Korea has labeled Joe Biden a “fool of low IQ” and an “imbecile bereft of elementary quality as a human being” after the U.S. presidential hopeful called North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a tyrant.