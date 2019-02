Sully, the yellow Labrador retriever who was former President George H.W. Bush's service dog, stands next to Bush family members during a departure ceremony at Ellington Field Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, Pool)

The former service dog to late President George H.W. Bush has found a new job.

Sully, the president’s yellow Labrador retriever, will work with the U.S. Navy at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington, according to CNN.

“Your appointment as a petty officer in the United States Navy makes you heir to a long and proud tradition of naval leadership,” said a Navy spokesman at the Bethesda, Maryland, ceremony.

Bush, the nation’s 41st president, died Nov. 30 in Houston at 94.