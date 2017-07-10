Road work to delay Zion National Park visitors in late July

Visitors to Zion National Park can expect road maintenance and delays along Kolob Terrace Road beginning later this month, the National Park Service said.

Zion National Park near Springdale, Utah. (Rick Bowmer/AP)

The maintenance project begins its final phase July 25, the park service said in a release. Control crews will stop traffic for intervals up to 25 minutes during the day.

The project entails layering rock chips over the road surface to preserve the road’s life, the park service said. The process occurs every seven to eight years.

The project is scheduled for completion on Aug. 1, the park service said.

