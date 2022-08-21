96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Nation and World

Russian political theorist’s daughter dies in car explosion

By Jim Heintz Associated Press
August 21, 2022 - 11:19 am
 
In this handout photo taken from video released by Investigative Committee of Russia on Sunday, ...
In this handout photo taken from video released by Investigative Committee of Russia on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, investigators work on the site of explosion of a car driven by Daria Dugina outside Moscow. Daria Dugina, the daughter of Alexander Dugin, the Russian nationalist ideologist often called "Putin's brain", was killed when her car exploded on the outskirts of Moscow, officials said Sunday. The Investigate Committee branch for the Moscow region said the Saturday night blast was caused by a bomb planted in the SUV driven by Daria Dugina.(Investigative Committee of Russia via AP)
FILE - In this photo taken on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016, Alexander Dugin, the neo-Eurasianist ide ...
FILE - In this photo taken on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016, Alexander Dugin, the neo-Eurasianist ideologue, sits in his TV studio in central Moscow, Russia. The daughter of this Russian nationalist ideologist who is often referred to as “Putin's brain”, was killed when her car exploded on the outskirts of Moscow, officials said Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Francesca Ebel, File)
In this handout photo taken from video released by Investigative Committee of Russia on Sunday, ...
In this handout photo taken from video released by Investigative Committee of Russia on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, investigators work on the site of explosion of a car driven by Daria Dugina outside Moscow. Daria Dugina, the daughter of Alexander Dugin, the Russian nationalist ideologist often called "Putin's brain", was killed when her car exploded on the outskirts of Moscow, officials said Sunday. The Investigate Committee branch for the Moscow region said the Saturday night blast was caused by a bomb planted in the SUV driven by Daria Dugina.(Investigative Committee of Russia via AP)
In this handout photo taken from video released by Investigative Committee of Russia on Sunday, ...
In this handout photo taken from video released by Investigative Committee of Russia on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, investigators work on the site of explosion of a car driven by Daria Dugina outside Moscow. Daria Dugina, the daughter of Alexander Dugin, the Russian nationalist ideologist often called "Putin's brain", was killed when her car exploded on the outskirts of Moscow, officials said Sunday. The Investigate Committee branch for the Moscow region said the Saturday night blast was caused by a bomb planted in the SUV driven by Daria Dugina. (Investigative Committee of Russia via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) — The daughter of an influential Russian political theorist often referred to as “Putin’s brain” was killed in a car bombing on the outskirts of Moscow, authorities said Sunday.

The Moscow branch of the Russian Investigative Committee said preliminary information indicated 29-year-old TV commentator Daria Dugina was killed by an explosive planted in the SUV she was driving Saturday night.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. But the bloodshed gave rise to suspicions that the intended target was her father, Alexander Dugin, a nationalist philosopher and writer.

Dugin is a prominent proponent of the “Russian world” concept, a spiritual and political ideology that emphasizes traditional values, restoration of Russia’s power and the unity of all ethnic Russians throughout the world. He is also a vehement supporter of Russia’s sending of troops into Ukraine.

The explosion took place as his daughter was returning from a cultural festival she had attended with him. Some Russian media reports cited witnesses as saying that the SUV belonged to Dugin and that he had decided at the last minute to travel in another vehicle.

The vivid act of violence, unusual for Moscow, is likely to aggravate tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Denis Pushilin, president of the separatist Donetsk People’s Republic, the pro-Moscow region that is a focus of Russia’s fighting in Ukraine, blamed it on “terrorists of the Ukrainian regime, trying to kill Alexander Dugin.”

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, denied Ukrainian involvement, saying, “We are not a criminal state, unlike Russia, and definitely not a terrorist state.”

Analyst Sergei Markov, a former Putin adviser, told the Russian state news agency RIA-Novosti that Dugin, not his daughter, was probably the intended target and said, “It’s completely obvious that the most probable suspects are Ukrainian military intelligence and the Ukrainian Security Service.”

While Dugin’s exact ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin are unclear, the Kremlin frequently echoes rhetoric from his writings and appearances on Russian state TV. He helped popularize the “Novorossiya,” or New Russia, concept that Russia used to justify the 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea and its support of separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine.

He promotes Russia as a country of piety, traditional values and authoritarian leadership, and disdains Western liberal values.

His daughter expressed similar views and had appeared as a commentator on the nationalist TV channel Tsargrad, where Dugin had served as chief editor.

Dugina herself was sanctioned by the United States in March for her work as chief editor of United World International, a website that the U.S. described as a disinformation source. The sanctions announcement cited a United World article this year that contended Ukraine would “perish” if it were admitted to NATO.

Dugina, “like her father, has always been at the forefront of confrontation with the West,” Tsargrad said on Sunday.

MOST READ
1
Clearing sky expected for 3-4 days; Lake Mead up more than 2.25 feet
Clearing sky expected for 3-4 days; Lake Mead up more than 2.25 feet
2
Station Casinos sees a future filled with construction
Station Casinos sees a future filled with construction
3
Dana White says Gruden ‘blew up’ Tom Brady to Raiders deal
Dana White says Gruden ‘blew up’ Tom Brady to Raiders deal
4
Hundreds turn out for Daiso store opening in Downtown Summerlin
Hundreds turn out for Daiso store opening in Downtown Summerlin
5
How to watch Raiders at Dolphins
How to watch Raiders at Dolphins
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Rus ...
Accusations fly about fighting near largest nuke plant in Europe
By Paul Byrne The Associated Press

Later Friday, a Ukrainian official said two civilians were wounded by Russian shelling of Ukrainian communities neighboring the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the latest in a long string of such shelling accusations.

David Chou appears in court Friday, June 10, 2022, in Santa Ana, Calif. (James Schaeffer/Las Ve ...
Las Vegas man enters not-guilty plea in California church shooting
By Sean Emery The Orange County Register

A Las Vegas man pleaded not guilty in a California court on Friday to charges that he killed one person and wounded five in a shooting at a Taiwanese American church meeting.

This June 23, 2011, file booking photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows James "White ...
Three men charged with killing Whitey Bulger
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press

The suspects, including a Mafia hitman, are accused of killing the notorious Boston crime boss in a West Virginia prison.

An aerial view of Lake Powell on the Colorado River along the Arizona-Utah border in September ...
2 French tourists killed in Lake Powell plane crash
The Associated Press

A small plane that plunged into a lake that straddles the Arizona-Utah state line, killing two people and injuring five, was carrying six French tourists plus a pilot, authorities said Tuesday.

 
Over-the-counter hearing aids expected this fall in US
By Matthew Perrone The Associated Press

Millions of Americans will be able to buy hearing aids without a prescription later this fall, under a long-awaited rule finalized Tuesday.

Cars remain stuck in mud flows in the parking lot of The Inn at Death Valley at the national pa ...
Death Valley gets emergency funding for flood repairs
The Associated Press

Nearly $12 million has been made available to the National Park Service to repair flood damage to roads in Death Valley National Park, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration said Monday.

(Getty Images)
Capri Sun juice pouches recalled for contamination
By Dee-Ann Durbin The Associated Press

Kraft Heinz is recalling thousands of pouches of Capri Sun after some cleaning solution accidentally mixed with the juice on a production line.