93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Nation and World

Senate announces outline of gun violence agreement

By Alan Fram Associated Press
June 12, 2022 - 9:26 am
 
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., speaks during a rally near Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, June ...
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., speaks during a rally near Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, June 10, 2022, urging Congress to pass gun legislation. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
FILE - Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, listens to testimony during a Senate Intelligence Committee h ...
FILE - Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, listens to testimony during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. In the aftermath of the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, his home state, Cornyn and a bipartisan group of senators including Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., are holding private virtual meetings to try to strike a compromise over gun safety legislation. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Laid out near the U.S. Capitol are 2,280 schoolbooks and broken pencils that represent the 2,28 ...
Laid out near the U.S. Capitol are 2,280 schoolbooks and broken pencils that represent the 2,280 children that have been killed by gun violence since the Senate has refused to bring a vote on background checks, during a rally in Washington, Friday, June 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate bargainers announced a bipartisan framework Sunday responding to last month’s mass shootings, a modest breakthrough offering measured gun curbs and bolstered efforts to improve school safety and mental health programs.

The proposal falls far short of tougher steps long sought by President Joe Biden and many Democrats. Even so, if the accord leads to the enactment of legislation, it would signal a turn from years of gun massacres that have yielded little but stalemate in Congress.

Leaders hope to push any agreement into law quickly — they hope this month — before the political momentum fades that has been stirred by the recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.

The compromise would make the juvenile records of gun buyers under age 21 available when they undergo background checks. The suspects who killed 10 people at a grocery store in Buffalo and 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde were both 18, and many of the attackers who have committed mass shootings in recent years have been young.

The agreement would offer money to states to implement “red flag” laws that make it easier to temporarily take guns from people considered potentially violent, and to bolster school safety and mental health programs.

And it would take other steps, including requiring more people who sell guns obtain federal dealers’ licenses, which means they would have to conduct background checks of purchasers.

Biden said in a statement that the framework “does not do everything that I think is needed, but it reflects important steps in the right direction, and would be the most significant gun safety legislation to pass Congress in decades.”

Given the bipartisan support, “there are no excuses for delay, and no reason why it should not quickly move through the Senate and the House,” he said.

MOST READ
1
Poker star alleges he is victim of extortion attempt during WSOP
Poker star alleges he is victim of extortion attempt during WSOP
2
Baseball aligns 2nd base with 1st and 3rd … after 135 years
Baseball aligns 2nd base with 1st and 3rd … after 135 years
3
Las Vegas affordable housing complex opens as rents soar
Las Vegas affordable housing complex opens as rents soar
4
Metro detective killed after beam crashes onto vehicle
Metro detective killed after beam crashes onto vehicle
5
Henderson casino celebrates 25 years, jackpot winner enjoys $689K
Henderson casino celebrates 25 years, jackpot winner enjoys $689K
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses by videolink the opening plenary sessi ...
Western world’s possible ‘war fatigue’ worries Ukraine
By Colleen Barry and Yuras Karmanau The Associated Press

Analysts say the Kremlin could exploit a dragged-out, entrenched conflict and possible waning interest among Western powers that might lead to pressuring Ukraine into a settlement.

Passengers get a COVID-19 test at Heathrow Airport in London, Nov. 29, 2021. The Biden adminis ...
US ends COVID-19 testing requirement for international travel
By Zeke Miller The Associated Press

The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international air travelers to the U.S. take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding their flights, easing one of the last remaining government mandates meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

FILE - People walk by shops Nov. 13, 2020, in Rehoboth Beach, Del. The Friday June 10, 2022, re ...
Inflation in US reaches new 40-year high
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The cost of gas, food and most other goods and services jumped in May, pushing inflation to a four-decade high and offering Americans no respite.

A woman holds a banner with an UFO painted on it and reading "I believe" as another protester d ...
NASA launches study into existence of UFOs
By Lindsey Rupp Bloomberg News

NASA is setting a team to conduct a scientific study into the existence of “unidentified aerial phenomena” — popularly known as UFOs.

Law enforcement stages near the scene of a shooting at Columbia Machine, Inc., in Smithsburg, M ...
3 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at Maryland business
By Michael Kunzelman The Associated Press

The Washington County sheriff’s office said in a news release that three victims were found dead at Columbia Machine Inc. in Smithsburg.

FILE - A MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft flies at Marine Corps Air Facility at Marine Corps Ba ...
5 Marines killed in aircraft crash in desert, Corps says
By Julie Watson and Lolita C. Baldor The Associated Press

The aircraft was based at Camp Pendleton and was part of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing headquartered at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.

 
Jan. 6 hearing: Trump behind ‘attempted coup’
By Mary Clare Jalonick, Lisa Mascaro and Farnoush Amiri The Associated Press

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has laid the blame firmly on Donald Trump, saying the assault was not spontaneous but an “attempted coup” and a direct result of the defeated president’s effort to overturn the 2020 election.

A notice warning about land mines is attached to a tree as a Ukrainian specialized team searche ...
Key city’s fate in balance as fighting rages in east Ukraine
By Bernat Armangue and Yuras Karmanau The Associated Press

Russian forces pounded an eastern Ukrainian city Thursday and the two sides waged pitched street battles that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said could determine the fate of the critical Donbas region.