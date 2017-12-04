ad-fullscreen
Specatular super moon lights up night sky for star gazers

The Associated Press
December 4, 2017 - 3:20 am
 

In this photo by Associated Press photographer Aung Shine Oo, the moon rises behind the Uppatasanti Pagoda in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.

The Dec. 3 full moon was the first of three consecutive super moons. The next two will occur on Jan. 1 and Jan. 31, 2018. A super moon is a full moon or a new moon that approximately coincides with the closest distance that the moon reaches Earth in its orbit, resulting in a larger-than-usual apparent size of the lunar disk as seen from Earth.

This image was made with a lens at a focal length of 300mm, a shutter speed of 1/200, aperture of f3.5, and ISO 320.

 

