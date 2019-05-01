Squirrel initially startles then snuggles with Boston commuters

In this Monday, April 29, 2019 photo, provided by Rosanne Foley, a squirrel is perched on the arm of a Red Line Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority commuter trolley as the train passes through the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston. Commuters say the squirrel bounded onto the Red Line trolley on Monday morning at an aboveground stop, prompting some passengers to hop onto their seats. (Rosanne Foley via AP)

BOSTON — A surprise passenger hitched a ride on a Boston commuter trolley, frightening some people at first, but warming their hearts when it willingly snuggled in a human passenger’s arms.

Commuters say a squirrel bounded onto a Red Line trolley Monday morning at an aboveground stop, prompting some passengers to hop onto their seats.

Passenger Rosanne Foley, the executive director of the Boston Landmarks Commission, posted a Twitter photo of the squirrel resting on another person’s arm. She tells boston.com someone even tried to feed the rodent a piece of granola bar.

So @MBTA this morning passengers banded together to try and help a baby squirrel who got on the train at #Ashmont let him off the train at Fields Corner, we’re concerned the little guy will be injured if he stays on the station platform pic.twitter.com/Qy25vQf1qG — Rosanne Foley 🌿🌳🌱 (@rafdotmass) April 29, 2019

The rodent rider was let off by passengers at another aboveground station.

Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority spokeswoman Lisa Battiston commended the kindness of passengers but warned against interacting with wild animals on a train.