Stanford expels student linked to college bribery case

FILE- In this March 14, 2019, file photo, people walk on the Stanford University campus beneath Hoover Tower in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

SAN FRANCISCO — Stanford University says it has expelled a student who lied in her application to the elite school in a development linked to the college-admission bribery scandal.

The university announced it had rescinded the student’s admission in a short statement posted on its website April 2 after determining “some of the material in the student’s application is false.”

“The student is no longer on Stanford’s campus,” the statement added.

University officials have not identified the student but say she is among three students being reviewed as part of the scandal.

The university previously said the student was admitted without the recommendation of former Stanford sailing coach John Vandemoer, who pleaded guilty to taking bribes in exchange for helping students get into the university.

A $500,000 contribution to the sailing program by a foundation run by college admissions consultant William Singer, who authorities say was the ringleader of the scam, was made several months after the student was admitted, they said.

Stanford spokesman E.J. Miranda said he couldn’t provide any other information on the student due to privacy reasons.

Federal prosecutors say parents paid Singer millions of dollars to bribe their children’s way into college.

Some of the payouts went to coaches and administrators to falsely make their children look like star athletes, and Singer also hired ringers to take college entrance exams for students and paid off insiders at testing centers to correct students’ answers, authorities said.

Singer, founder of the Edge College & Career Network of Newport Beach, California, pleaded guilty in the case.

Vandemoer pleaded guilty March 12 to accepting $270,000 in contributions to the program for agreeing to recommend two prospective students for admission.

Those students did not ultimately attend Stanford and the university was not aware of other cases, officials said.

Vandemoer has not yet faced any charges related to the expelled student nor the associated $500,000 payment from Singer’s charity, according to the Stanford Daily, which first reported on Sunday that the student had been expelled.

Yale University announced March 26 that it had rescinded the admission of a student who got in with the fraudulent endorsement of the former women’s soccer coach.