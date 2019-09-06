84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

States hit Facebook, Google with antitrust probes

The Associated Press
September 6, 2019 - 7:50 am
 

NEW YORK — Two bipartisan groups of state attorneys general are launching separate antitrust investigations into Facebook and Google, adding to regulatory scrutiny of two of the world’s largest and most ubiquitous tech companies.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, confirmed the Facebook investigation in a news release Friday, saying the probe would focus on Facebook’s “dominance in the industry and the potential anticompetitive conduct stemming from that dominance.”

“Even the largest social media platform in the world must follow the law and respect consumers,” she said. “I am proud to be leading a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general in investigating whether Facebook has stifled competition and put users at risk.”

She said the probe would seek to determine if Facebook endangered consumer data, reduced the quality of consumer choices or increased the price of advertising.

Facebook said in a statement Friday it plans to “work constructively” with the state attorneys general and welcomes a conversation with policymakers about competition.

“People have multiple choices for every one of the services we provide,” said Will Castleberry, a vice president of state and local policy. “We understand that if we stop innovating, people can easily leave our platform. This underscores the competition we face, not only in the US but around the globe.”

Coalition to announce probe Monday

The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal, citing sources they didn’t identify, have reported that a coalition of attorneys general will announce a separate investigation of Google in Washington, D.C., on Monday.

Google issued a statement that didn’t comment directly on the antitrust concerns but said its services “help people every day, create more choice for consumers, and support thousands of jobs and small businesses across the country.”

“We continue to work constructively with regulators, including attorneys general, in answering questions about our business and the dynamic technology sector,” it said.

James said the coalition she is leading on the Facebook investigation includes the attorneys general of Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and the District of Columbia.

The U.S. Justice Department announced in July that it was opening a sweeping antitrust investigation of Big Tech, though it did not name any specific companies. It said it was investigating whether online platforms have hurt competition, suppressed innovation or otherwise harmed consumers.

The House Judiciary Committee is also conducting an antitrust probe into major tech companies.

Not an easy target

But Big Tech won’t be an easy target. Current interpretations of U.S. law against monopolies don’t obviously apply to companies offering inexpensive goods or free online services.

Traditional antitrust law focuses on dominant businesses that harm consumers, typically defined as price-gouging and similar behaviors. But many tech companies offer free products that are paid for by a largely invisible trade in the personal data gleaned from those services. Others like Amazon offer consistently low prices on a wide array of merchandise.

The Trump-era Justice Department has already tried to push the bounds of antitrust law, albeit unsuccessfully. The government employed a novel antitrust theory when it sued to block AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, arguing that the combined company could hike prices for programming to consumers’ detriment. It lost the case both in lower court and on appeal.

In his January confirmation hearings, U.S. Attorney General William Barr acknowledged curiosity about how Silicon Valley giants grew so huge “under the nose” of antitrust enforcers. “I don’t’ think big is necessarily bad,” he said. “But I want to find out more about that dynamic.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In a June 5, 2019, file photo, Mexican authorities stop a migrant caravan that had earlier cros ...
Mexico says it has slowed migrant flow 56% in 3 months
By Maria Verza and Christopher Sherman The Associated Press

Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said he believes Mexico’s strategy of cracking down on illegal migration with a National Guard deployment, investment in Central America and allowing the U.S. to make more asylum seekers wait in Mexico is enough to avert President Donald Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on all Mexican imports.

Makeshift memorials erected to the victims of the Ghost Ship warehouse fire, photographed Thurs ...
Mistrial declared in trial of ‘16 Oakland fire that killed 36
By Janie Har and Olga R. Rodriguez The Associated Press

An emotionally taxing criminal case over the deaths of 36 people trapped in a fire inside a San Francisco Bay Area warehouse nearly three years ago will continue after a jury acquitted one defendant and deadlocked on the other.

FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2019, file photo company representatives from Verizon, Goodwill, Kaiser ...
US adds modest 130K jobs, boosted by Census hiring
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

U.S. employers added a modest 130,000 jobs in August, a sign that global economic weakness and President Donald Trump’s trade war with China may have begun to slow hiring.

People sit under broken palm trees outside the Leonard M. Thompson International Airport after ...
Death toll at 30 as aid effort picks up momentum in Bahamas
By Michael Weissenstein The Associated Press

Some Bahamians who lost homes to the ravages of Hurricane Dorian are hoping to catch planes out of the disaster zone as an international humanitarian effort to help the Caribbean country gains momentum.

In a Feb. 7, 2019, file photo, former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz speaks at Purdue University ...
Ex-Starbucks CEO Schultz rules out independent 2020 bid
The Associated Press

Howard Schultz said Friday in a letter posted on his website, “I have concluded that an independent campaign for the White House is not how I can best serve our country at this time.”

A tornado touched down in the The Farm at Brunswick County in Carolina Shores, N.C. on Thursday ...
Cat 1 Dorian howling over North Carolina’s Outer Banks
By Jeffrey Collins The Associated Press

Dorian howled over North Carolina’s Outer Banks on Friday, lashing the low-lying barrier islands as a weakened Category 1 hurricane.

In this Sept. 12, 1983, file photo, Secretary of State George Shultz, left, and Prime Minister ...
Robert Mugabe, strongman who ruled Zimbabwe for decades, dies
By Farai Mutsaka and Christopher Torchia The Associated Press

Robert Mugabe, the former leader of Zimbabwe forced to resign in 2017 after a 37-year rule whose early promise was eroded by economic turmoil, disputed elections and human rights violations, has died.