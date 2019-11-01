59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Trick-or-treater, 7, critically injured in Chicago shooting

The Associated Press
November 1, 2019 - 10:14 am
 
Updated November 1, 2019 - 10:16 am

CHICAGO — A 7-year-old girl out trick-or-treating in a bumblebee costume was critically injured after being struck by apparent stray gunfire on Chicago’s West Side, police said.

The girl, who was shot in the upper chest area Thursday night, was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, according to Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford. A 30-year-old man was shot in the left hand and taken to a nearby hospital in good condition.

The shooting occurred early Halloween evening as the girl was walking with her family and other trick-or-treaters along a street in the Little Village neighborhood.

In a tweet, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the girl was believed to be an unintended victim. He said members of the community were assisting investigators “but we need more.”

“We heard the shots … four shots, and I went outside,” said Lali Lara, who works in a nearby cellphone store, told the Chicago Tribune. “The girl’s father was screaming, ‘My little girl’s been shot.’”

Police said a group of males were chasing another male along the street when someone in the group fired at the intended victim. It was not immediately known if the wounded man was with the girl or was the one targeted by the shooters. Police say they have no description of the gunman, and no one was in custody.

“This is unacceptable,” police Sgt. Rocco Alioto said. “A 7-year-old girl that was trick-or-treating with her family had to get shot because a group of guys want to shoot at another male.”

Police said there is a surveillance camera near the crime scene from which video can be obtained.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Strong, dry winds send embers flying as the Hillside Fire burns in San Bernardino, Calif., on T ...
Dozens of schools shuttered as Ventura County fire grows
The Associated Press

A brush fire north of Los Angeles quickly grew to more than 11 square miles even as calmer weather allowed crews to increase containment on wildfires elsewhere in the state.

A ghoulish group of pallbearers stand in front of a casket representing 3.2% beer, Wednesday, O ...
Utah says farewell to 3.2 beer, welcomes more powerful suds
By Lindsay Whitehurst The Associated Press

The state will become the next-to-last in the country to say goodbye to lower-alcohol 3.2% beer on Friday, when drinkers welcome new, slightly stronger brews to grocery stores, gas stations and bars.

Portrait of an adult reticulated python close up. (Getty Images)
Indiana woman found dead with python wrapped around her neck
The Associated Press

An Indiana woman found with an 8-foot-long python wrapped around her neck had apparently kept snakes at the residence, which was filled with snakes and outfitted for a collection of the reptiles, police said Thursday.

A firefighter sprays water on a leveled home as the Hillside Fire burns in San Bernardino, Cali ...
Stolen car sparks new wildfire in Southern California
By Brian Melley and Marcio Jose Sanchez The Associated Press

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. — A stolen car sparked a wildfire in a bone-dry field Thursday as two of Southern California’s quintessential themes — car chases and gusty Santa Ana winds — collided with potentially devastating consequences.

People watch a TV showing file images of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at ...
North Korea fires 2 missiles into sea amid stalled talks
By Kim Tong-Hyung and Hyung-Jin Kim The Associated Press

The launches followed statements of displeasure by top North Korean officials over the slow pace of nuclear negotiations with the United States.

A firefighter puts out hotspots in Simi Valley, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Rin ...
Strong winds fan flames from 2 new California fires
By Brian Melley and Marcio Jose Sanchez The Associated Press

The latest blazes erupted in the heavily populated region east of Los Angeles as strong Santa Ana winds continued to blow with gusts up to 60 mph predicted to last until evening.

Rescue workers look for survivors following a train damaged by a fire in Liaquatpur, Pakistan, ...
At least 71 perish in fire on moving train in central Pakistan
By Asim Tanveer The Associated Press

Flames roared through the train cars as the train approached the town of Liaquatpur in Punjab, survivors said. A cooking stove explosion is believed to be the cause.