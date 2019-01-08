Nation and World

Truck driver in Humboldt hockey bus crash pleads guilty

The Associated Press
January 8, 2019 - 10:09 am
 

MELFORT, Saskatchewan — The truck driver involved in the deadly crash with a junior hockey team’s bus last April has pleaded guilty to all charges.

Sixteen people died and 13 players were injured when Jaskirat Singh Sidhu’s semi loaded with peat moss collided with the Humboldt Broncos’ bus in rural Saskatchewan.

Sidhu was charged with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 charges of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Lawyer Mark Brayford said outside court Tuesday that his client told him he doesn’t “want to make things any worse” by going to trial. Sidhu was beside him with his head down.

A sentencing hearing is to begin Jan. 28. The maximum penalty for dangerous driving causing death is 14 years and 10 years for dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

