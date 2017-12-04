Trump arrives in Utah to announce downsizing of monuments

President Donald Trump has arrived in Utah to announce that he is scaling back two sprawling national monuments in a move welcomed by the state’s top Republicans but opposed by Native American tribes and environmental groups.

The Upper Gulch section of the Escalante Canyons within Utah's Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument features sheer sandstone walls, broken occasionally by tributary canyons. Utah has long stood out for going far beyond other Western states in trying to get back control of its federally protected lands. (Douglas C. Pizac/AP Photo, File)

Vice President Al Gore applauds after President Bill Clinton signs a bill designating about 1.7 million acres of land in southern Utah's red-rock cliff as the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, at the Grand Canyon National Park, in Arizona, Sept. 18, 1996. (Doug Mills/AP Photo, File)

"Moonhouse" in McLoyd Canyon which is part of Bears Ears National Monument, near Blanding, Utah, July 15, 2016. President Donald Trump is expected to announce plans to shrink Bears Ears National Monument as well as Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in Utah that were created by past Democratic presidents. (Rick Bowmer/AP Photo, File)

Arch Canyon within Bears Ears National Monument in Utah, May 8, 2017. (Francisco Kjolseth/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File)

"House on Fire" ruins in Mule Canyon, which is part of Bears Ears National Monument, near Blanding, Utah, June 22, 2016. (Rick Bowmer/AP Photo, File)

Trump landed in Salt Lake City late Monday morning. He was accompanied on Air Force One by Utah Republican senators Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee, and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.

Trump commented Monday as he left the White House for a trip to Salt Lake City, about his intention to shrink the Bears Ears and the Grand-Staircase Escalante national monuments spanning millions of acres in Utah. The two monuments were among 27 that Trump ordered Zinke to review earlier this year.

Both monuments were created by Democratic Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. Utah Republican leaders had complained that the monuments locked up too much federal land.

President Donald Trump says his plan to scale back two national monuments in Utah is an important move for “state’s rights” as well as for the people of Utah. Trump previously had condemned the act of creating the Utah monuments as a “massive federal land grab.”

Trump will also meet with leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints while he is in Utah.