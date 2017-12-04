Trump arrives in Utah to announce downsizing of monuments

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has arrived in Utah to announce that he is scaling back two sprawling national monuments in a move welcomed by the state’s top Republicans but opposed by Native American tribes and environmental groups.
Trump landed in Salt Lake City late Monday morning. He was accompanied on Air Force One by Utah Republican senators Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee, and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.
Trump commented Monday as he left the White House for a trip to Salt Lake City, about his intention to shrink the Bears Ears and the Grand-Staircase Escalante national monuments spanning millions of acres in Utah. The two monuments were among 27 that Trump ordered Zinke to review earlier this year.
Both monuments were created by Democratic Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. Utah Republican leaders had complained that the monuments locked up too much federal land.
President Donald Trump says his plan to scale back two national monuments in Utah is an important move for “state’s rights” as well as for the people of Utah. Trump previously had condemned the act of creating the Utah monuments as a “massive federal land grab.”
Trump will also meet with leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints while he is in Utah.