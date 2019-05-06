Trump’s ex-lawyer decries lies, arrives for 3-year prison term

Michael Cohen, former attorney to President Donald Trump, leaves his apartment building before beginning his prison term Monday, May 6, 2019, in New York. Cohen will begin a three-year prison sentence for crimes including campaign finance violations related to hush-money payments made on Trump's behalf. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump’s ex-lawyer and fixer has arrived at an upstate New York prison to start a three-year sentence for crimes including campaign finance violations related to hush-money payments made on Trump’s behalf.

A vehicle carrying Michael Cohen arrived at around 8:30 a.m. PDT Monday at the federal prison in Otisville, about 70 miles northwest of New York City.

While leaving his Manhattan apartment earlier, he paused briefly and spoke to a media throng. Cohen said he looks forward to the day when he can “share the truth.” Cohen condemned the “xenophobia, injustice and lies at the helm of our country.”

Then he was escorted to a waiting vehicle and driven away.

Federal Correctional Institution, Otisville, a prison tucked in the lush countryside is a minimum-security prison camp there has become a haven for white-collar criminals including including “Jersey Shore” star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Fyre Festival fraudster Billy McFarland.

Cohen, who’s been disbarred, is trading plaid blazers for khaki prison garb after trying and failing in recent weeks to get his sentence delayed or reduced.

His legal team asked House Democrats last month to intercede after Cohen testified on Capitol Hill, but they were reticent to do so. Cohen’s lawyers said federal prosecutors in New York were also no help.