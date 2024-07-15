103°F
Nation and World

U.K. foreign chief urges truce, pathway to two-state solution

Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy leaves Downing Street after a cabinet meeting, in Londo ...
Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy leaves Downing Street after a cabinet meeting, in London, Tuesday July 9, 2024. (Lucy North/PA via AP)
By Melanie Lidman The Associated Press
July 14, 2024 - 6:00 pm
 

TEL AVIV, Israel — The new British foreign secretary called for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza during a visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories Sunday, his second international trip since Labour’s resounding victory in elections earlier this month.

David Lammy said the ongoing war in Gaza is “intolerable” and stressed in meetings with Israeli and Palestinian leadership that Britain wants to assist with diplomatic efforts “securing a cease-fire deal and creating the space for a credible and irreversible pathway towards a two-state solution.”

Lammy met Sunday in Jerusalem with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and in the West Bank city of Ramallah with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. He will meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday. During his visit, Lammy will also meet with families of hostages being held in Gaza who have ties to the U.K. He called for the release of all hostages and a dramatic increase in the amount of humanitarian aid entering Gaza.

Lammy demanded Israel halt settlement expansion in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem, and said that the Palestinian Authority needs to be “reformed and empowered.”

Both Lammy’s Labour Party and the previous Conservative government initially avoided calling for an immediate cease-fire in the war, using phrases like “humanitarian pause.” But the language has got stronger. Prime Minister Keir Starmer told Netanyahu last week there was a “clear and urgent need for a cease-fire.”

Labour’s stance on the Gaza war cost it votes in this month’s U.K. election. Although the party won in a landslide, pro-Palestinian independents defeated Labour candidates in several seats with large Muslim populations.

