U.S. approves $20B in weapons sales to Israel

The U.S. approved $20 billion in arms sales to Israel, including scores of fighter jets and advanced air-to-air missiles, the State Department announced Tuesday.

Hamas wants plans for a deal instead of more talks; Israel widens evacuation orders

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the state memorial for Ze'ev Jabotinsky, at Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. (Naama Grynbaum/Pool Photo via AP)

WASHINGTON — The U.S. approved $20 billion in arms sales to Israel, including scores of fighter jets and advanced air-to-air missiles, the State Department announced Tuesday.

Congress was notified of the impending sale, which includes more than 50 F-15 fighter jets, Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles, or AMRAAMs, 120 mm tank ammunition and high-explosive mortars and tactical vehicles.

The weapons are not expected to get to Israel anytime soon as they are contracts that will take years to fulfill. Much of what is being sold is to help Israel increase its military capability in the long term.

“The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to U.S. national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability. This proposed sale is consistent with those objectives,” the State Department said in a release on the sale.

The contracts will cover not only the sale of new 50 aircraft to be produced by Boeing but will include upgrade kits for Israel to modify its existing fleet of two dozen F-15 fighter jets with new engines and radars.

The jets make up the biggest portion of the $20 billion in sales, with the first deliveries expected in 2029.