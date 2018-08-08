Uninvited slithering guests force D.C. public library to close

(Getty)

WASHINGTON — A D.C. Public Library branch was closed for more than two days upon the discovery of some uninvited guests: snakes.

The Washington Post reports the Georgetown Library closed Saturday after staff noticed snakes near a meeting room. Another snake was found earlier that day and released outside. The library called pest control and closed until the building was given the all-clear, reopening Tuesday.

Spokesman George Williams says the pest company found a single dead snake during the library’s treatment. The Post reports library staff suspect four snakes were in the building but had no idea where the other snakes might have been hiding.

The Washington Post reports that wet weather in the Washington region has driven up the number of recent snake-sightings inside homes, cars and, yes, libraries.

In July, a Virginia woman watching in horror as a snake slithered out of her car’s air vent while she was on her lunch break.

The woman eventually trapped the snake, which was lost in her car overnight, using a glue trap.

According to the D.C. Public Library’s website, the library will have another gathering of snakes on Wednesday, but these ones are invited. Reptiles Alive is providing the snakes for an animal show.