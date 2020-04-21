61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

US unable to confirm if Kim Jong Un in grave danger after surgery

By Kim Tong-Hyung The Associated Press
April 20, 2020 - 7:35 pm
 
Updated April 20, 2020 - 11:20 pm

SEOUL, South Korea — The South Korean government said Tuesday no unusual activity has been detected in North Korea after unconfirmed reports described leader Kim Jong Un as in fragile condition after heart surgery.

The presidential Blue House says it had no information about the rumors on Kim’s health. Speculation often surfaces about North Korea’s leadership based on attendance at important state events. Kim, who is in his mid-30s, missed the celebration of his late grandfather and state founder Kim Il Sung on April 15, the country’s most important holiday.

At his last public appearance, he presided over a political bureau meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party on April 11, discussing preventive measures against the coronavirus and electing his sister as an alternate member of the bureau. However, state media reported Kim sent greetings to Syrian President Bashar Assad last week and a “birthday spread” to a North Korean woman who turned 100 on Monday.

“We have no information to confirm regarding rumors about Chairman Kim Jong Un’s health issue that have been reported by some media outlets. Also, no unusual developments have been detected inside North Korea,” Blue House spokesman Kang Min-seok said in the statement.

A U.S. official said the White House was aware before the reports appeared late Monday that Kim’s health might be precarious. The official said the U.S. had information that Kim may have undergone surgery and that complications may have rendered him “incapacitated or worse.” But, the official stressed that the U.S. had nothing to confirm the surgery had taken place or that any complications had occurred.

“We just don’t know,” said the official, who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The U.S. official would not elaborate on where the information came from or when it had been received. The White House and State Department had no comment.

The original CNN report had cited an anonymous U.S. official who said Kim was in bad shape after an unspecified surgery. Later, another US official told the same network that the concerns about Kim’s health are credible but the severity is hard to assess.

Daily NK, an online newspaper focused on North Korea that often cites defectors or unspecified sources within North Korea, had cited anonymous sources saying Kim was recovering from heart surgery in the capital Pyongyang and that his condition was improving.

An official from Seoul’s National Intelligence Service, who didn’t want to be named, citing office rules, said the spy agency couldn’t confirm whether Kim had had surgery.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said his government was monitoring the situation.

A political upheaval in North Korea would be unlikely even if Kim became sidelined by health problems, according to analyst Cheong Seong-Chang at the private Sejong Institute in South Korea.

Cheong said Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, is already exercising significant influence within the government and that most members of Pyongyang’s leadership share an interest with the Kim family in maintaining the North’s system.

Outside governments and media have a mixed record on tracking developments among North Korea’s ruling elite, made difficult by Pyongyang’s stringent control of information about them.

In 2016, South Korea media quoted intelligence officials as saying Kim Jong Un had had a former military chief executed for corruption and other charges. But North Korea’s state media months later showed Ri Yong Gil alive and serving in new senior posts.

Kim’s absence from state media often triggers speculation. In 2014, Kim vanished from the public eye for nearly six weeks before reappearing with a cane. South Korea’s spy agency said days later that he had a cyst removed from his ankle.

Kim, believed to be 36, took power upon his father’s death in December 2011 and is the third generation of his family to rule the nuclear-armed country.

Kim met President Donald Trump three times in 2018 and 2019 and had summits with other Asian leaders as he pursued diplomacy in hopes of ending crippling sanctions and getting security guarantees. But he maintained his right to a nuclear arsenal and most diplomacy has stalemated since.

AP Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee in Washington contributed to this report.

MOST READ
1
South Point furloughing most employees indefinitely
South Point furloughing most employees indefinitely
2
Reopened Wynn Resorts will have thermal cameras, masks, CEO says
Reopened Wynn Resorts will have thermal cameras, masks, CEO says
3
Number of new COVID-19 cases in Clark County, Nevada holds steady
Number of new COVID-19 cases in Clark County, Nevada holds steady
4
Las Vegas Strip to come back with differences, analysts say
Las Vegas Strip to come back with differences, analysts say
5
Albertsons store employee diagnosed with COVID-19
Albertsons store employee diagnosed with COVID-19
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - In this Wednesday, April 1, 2020 file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a new ...
Georgia targets Friday to reopen some businesses
By Jeff Amy The Associated Press

It would allow gyms, hair salons, bowling alleys, tattoo parlors and other businesses to reopen as long as owners follow strict social-distancing and hygiene requirements.

In a Friday, April 10, 2020, file photo, amid coronavirus concerns, a healthcare worker takes t ...
Many have had virus with no symptoms, reports indicate
By Marilynn Marchione The Associated Press

While that’s clearly good news, it also means it’s impossible to know who may be contagious. That complicates decisions about returning to work, school and normal life.

President Donald Trump, left, hands a swab that could be used in coronavirus testing to Vice Pr ...
Trump says Democratic governors playing games over virus testing
By Alan Suderman, Jill Colvin and Aamer Madhani The Associated Press

President Donald Trump accused Democrats on Monday of playing “a very dangerous political game” by insisting there is a shortage of tests for the coronavirus, and Vice President Mike Pence told governors the federal government is working around-the-clock to help them ramp up testing.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers prepare to take a suspect into custody at a gas station ...
Gunman kills 16 in rampage, deadliest in Canadian history
By Rob Gillies The Associated Press

A man disguised as a police officer went on a shooting rampage in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia on Sunday, killing 16 people, in the deadliest such attack in the country’s history. Officials said the suspected shooter was also dead.

People gather during the Utah Business Revival rally, calling for Utah's economy to be re-opene ...
Nations offer wide mix of how to end virus lockdowns
By Frank Jordans and Hyung-Jin Kim The Associated Press

Pressure mounted Sunday on governments to ease the economic pain of coronavirus lockdowns after protests from those fearing for their livelihoods.

 
Thunderbirds, Pence celebrate Air Force Academy graduates
By Zeke Miller and Jill Colvin The Associated Press

In a symbolic nod to normalcy, Vice President Mike Pence delivered a commencement address to the U.S. Air Force Academy’s graduating class on Saturday, telling the cadets that by setting off on their mission to defend the nation they “inspire confidence that we will prevail against the invisible enemy in our time as well.”