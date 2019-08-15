98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Virgin Galactic reveals futuristic NM outpost for space tourism

By Susan Montoya Bryan The Associated Press
August 15, 2019 - 11:04 am
 

UPHAM, N.M. — Spaceport America is no longer just a shiny shell of hope that space tourism would one day launch from this remote spot in the New Mexico desert.

The once-empty hangar that anchors the taxpayer-financed launch and landing facility has been transformed into a custom-tailored headquarters where Virgin Galactic will run its commercial flight operations.

Two levels within the spaceport include mission control, a preparation area for pilots and a lounge for paying customers and their friends and families, with each element of the fit and finish paying homage to either the desert landscape that surrounds the futuristic outpost or the promise of traveling to the edge of space.

From hotel rooms to aircraft cabins, the Virgin brand touts its designs for their focus on the customer experience. Spaceport is no different.

Earthen tones help ground visitors on the first floor. The social hub includes an interactive digital walkway and a coffee bar made of Italian marble. On the upper deck, shades of white and gray speak to Virgin Galactic’s more lofty mission.

Journey of a lifetime

Company officials, offering the first glimpse of the facility Thursday, say the space is meant to create “an unparalleled experience” as customers prepare for what Virgin Galactic describes as the journey of a lifetime.

Just how soon customers will file into Virgin Galactic’s newly outfitted digs for the first commercial flights has yet to be determined. A small number of test flights are still needed.

Billionaire Richard Branson, who is behind Virgin Galactic, and former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, a Democrat, first pitched the plan for the spaceport nearly 15 years ago.

There were construction delays and cost overruns. Virgin Galactic’s spaceship development took far longer than expected and had a major setback when its first experimental craft broke apart during a 2014 test flight, killing the co-pilot.

Costly lessons

Critics suggested the project was a boondoggle, but supporters argued that just as with any venture that had never been tried before, there would be hard and sometimes costly lessons.

At the spaceport, behind its signature wall of curved glass, mission control sits on the second floor with an unobstructed view of the runway and beyond.

There’s also space behind two massive sliding doors to accommodate two of Virgin Galactic’s carrier planes and a fleet of six-passenger rocket ships.

Virgin Galactic posted on social media earlier this week that its carrier plane had landed in New Mexico and its main operating base was now at the spaceport. And Branson said the wing of Virgin’s next rocket ship has been completed.

Virgin Galactic CEO George Whitesides said once the test flights are complete, commercial operations can begin.

Simulated launches planned

Chief Pilot Dave Mackay said the crew in the coming days will fly simulated launch missions to ensure in-flight communications and airspace coordination work as planned. The pilots also will be familiarizing themselves with New Mexico’s airspace and landmarks.

“New Mexico is on track to become one of the very few places on this beautiful planet which regularly launches humans to space,” Mackay said.

Branson will be among them. About 600 people have reserved a seat, according to the company, at a cost of $250,000 a ticket.

That buys them a ride on the winged rocket ship, which is dropped in flight from the carrier airplane. Once free, it fires its rocket motor to hurtle toward the boundary of space before gliding back down.

The latest test flight reached an altitude of 56 miles while traveling at three times the speed of sound.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Surveillance video from Riverside County Department of Animal Services
California woman gets jail for dumping puppies in trash
The Associated Press

A Southern California woman authorities caught on surveillance video in April dumping a bag of 3-day-old puppies into a trash can has received jail time.

In this video grab provided by the RU-RTR Russian television, a Russian Ural Airlines' A321 pla ...
Captain called hero after bird strike disables Russian jetliner
By Vladimir Isachenkov The Associated Press

The captain of a Russian passenger jet was hailed as a hero Thursday for landing his plane in a cornfield after it collided with a flock of gulls, causing both engines to malfunction. Only one passenger was hospitalized.

In this image from video taken by Bill Trenwith on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, a man exits a buil ...
Philadelphia gunman, 36, has criminal past, police say
By Christina Paciolla and Claudia Lauer The Associated Press

An hourslong standoff where a gunman shot at police, wounding six of them, as he was barricaded inside a Philadelphia home somehow ended with no fatalities.

A man uses a fire extinguisher to put out a tear gas canister as they confront police in Hong K ...
China ambassador issues warning over Hong Kong protests
The Associated Press

China’s ambassador to the U.K. said Thursday the Beijing government will not “sit on its hands” if the situation in Hong Kong continues to deteriorate after more than two months of near-daily street protests.

In a July 4, 2019, photo, Chinese magazines with front covers featuring Chinese President Xi Ji ...
China threatens retaliation if US tariff hikes begin Sept. 1
By Joe McDonald The Associated Press

China on Thursday threatened retaliation if Washington steps up its war over trade and technology by going ahead with planned Sept. 1 tariff hikes on additional Chinese imports.

Attorney General for Gibraltar Michael Llamas, left, arrives at the court in the British territ ...
Detained Iranian tanker that US tried to seize released by court
By Aritz Parra and Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

A newspaper in Gibraltar says authorities have released an Iranian supertanker at the center of a standoff with Tehran that the U.S. had sought to seize through legal action.