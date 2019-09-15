91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Virtual reality used to highlight uranium contamination

The Associated Press
September 15, 2019 - 8:16 am
 

GALLUP, N.M. — Activists are using virtual reality technology to focus on areas of the Navajo Nation affected by uranium contamination.

The arts collective Bombshelltoe has collected 360-degree footage of Churchrock, New Mexico, to show how people and the land have changed since a 1979 uranium mill spill, Gallup Independent reports .

The project started four years ago after Washington, D.C.-based nuclear policy program manager Lovely Umayam met Navajo activist Sunny Dooley at an event in Santa Fe.

“Sunny asked us during this meeting, ‘Where is your heart?’ And it caught my – along with everyone else’s – attention,” Umayam said.

In 1979, a dam on the Navajo Nation near Church Rock broke at a uranium mill’s evaporation pond, releasing 94 million gallons (356 million liters) of radioactive waste to the Puerco River.

It was the largest accidental release of radioactive material in United States history and three times the radiation released at the Three Mile Island accident.

The radiation contaminated not only water but the food chain. Cattle in western New Mexico later showed higher levels of radiation.

Dooley, who lives in Chi Chil Tah, New Mexico, said she has felt the direct effects of the big spill that went down the Rio Puerco and contaminated the water and soil in her community.

During a recent presentation of the virtual reality footage, Dooley talked about her daily life of not being able to have running water in her home because it is contaminated. “I have to come to Gallup to get my water and take it back home,” she said.

Umayam said the group wanted to use the new technology of virtual reality with the stories to bring a true experience and show the impact of uranium mining.

She said the project is close to being finished, but with every presentation they get more information and make tweaks to the system.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This May 16, 2014, file photo shows the General Motors logo at the company's world headquarters ...
UAW says its 49K members at GM plants will go on strike
By Tom Krisher The Associated Press

The United Auto Workers union announced that its roughly 49,000 members at General Motors plants in the U.S. will go on strike Sunday night because contract negotiations with the automaker had broken down.

A Utah man who has been in a wheelchair for more than three decades has created a pheasant hunt ...
Man organizes hunting event for wheelchair users
The Associated Press

A Utah man who has been in a wheelchair for more than three decades has created a pheasant hunt for people like him who need help getting into the outdoors.

This Sept. 16, 2016 file image made from a video shows the 18-karat toilet, titled "America," b ...
Solid gold toilet stolen from Winston Churchill’s birthplace
By Gregory Katz The Associated Press

A unique solid gold toilet that was part of an art exhibit was stolen early Saturday from the magnificent home in England where British wartime leader Winston Churchill was born.

FILE- In this May 12, 2018 file photo, actress Jane Fonda poses during a portrait session at th ...
Women’s Hall of Fame inducts Sotomayor, Fonda, Allred
By Carolyn Thompson The Associated Press

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, actress Jane Fonda and attorney Gloria Allred were among the inductees at the National Women’s Hall of Fame on Saturday.

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg talk ...
No millennial bump for Buttigieg, but hints of broad appeal
By Thomas Beaumont The Associated Press

Pete Buttigieg would like to turn the fight for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination into a contest about generational change. But there’s one looming problem: He has yet to win over his own.

In a Sept. 5, 2019, file photo, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes his seat as he waits ...
UK’s Boris Johnson likens himself to The Incredible Hulk
By Gregory Katz

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has compared himself to The Incredible Hulk in a newspaper interview emphasizing his determination to take Britain out of the European Union next month.

In this image made from a video broadcast on the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya satellite news channel ...
Saudi Arabia: Drone attacks knocked out half its oil supply
By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

Yemen’s Houthi rebels launched drone attacks on the world’s largest oil processing facility in Saudi Arabia and a major oil field Saturday, sparking huge fires and halting about half of the supplies from the world’s largest exporter of oil.

This Jan. 11, 2018 file photo shows Judge Dan Polster in his office, in Cleveland. Attorneys r ...
Drug company attorneys seek to disqualify judge in opioid suit
By Mark Gillispie The Associated Press

CLEVELAND — Attorneys for eight drug distributors, pharmacies and retailers facing trial next month for their roles in the opioid crisis want to disqualify the federal judge overseeing their cases, saying he has shown bias in his effort to obtain a multibillion-dollar global settlement.