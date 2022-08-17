Wildfire causes partial closure of I-15 at Cajon Pass in California

A wildfire shut down some northbound lanes of Interstate 15 in Southern California on Wednesday afternoon.

Crews battle the Bronco Fire near Cajon Pass in California on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (Caltrans District 8 via Twitter)

A wildfire shut down some northbound lanes of Interstate 15 in Southern California on Wednesday afternoon.

Several lanes were closed for a fews hours as the Bronco Fire burned in Cajon Pass, causing some traffic delays. The lane closures took place north of Kenwood Avenue near Devore.

The pass, a major route between Southern California and Las Vegas, is about 60 miles east of Los Angeles.