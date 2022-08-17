Wildfire causes partial closure of I-15 at Cajon Pass in California
A wildfire shut down some northbound lanes of Interstate 15 in Southern California on Wednesday afternoon.
Several lanes were closed for a fews hours as the Bronco Fire burned in Cajon Pass, causing some traffic delays. The lane closures took place north of Kenwood Avenue near Devore.
The pass, a major route between Southern California and Las Vegas, is about 60 miles east of Los Angeles.
Props to @SanBernardinoNF and @SBCOUNTYFIRE crews, you all rock. View from our Cajon Maintenance crews assisting with lane closures on the NB I-15 #BroncoFire where we have lanes #4 and #5 closed. Delay travel as emergency responders do their thing! #Caltrans8 pic.twitter.com/1jBOPrMYld
— Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) August 17, 2022