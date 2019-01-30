Woman taken off flight from Las Vegas for fat-shaming — VIDEO

A United Airlines passenger was kicked off of a flight from Las Vegas to New Jersey after she allegedly fat-shamed two people sitting next to her.

In a video posted on Facebook that has since gone viral, the unidentified woman is heard telling someone on her cellphone, “I don’t know how I’m going to do this for the next four hours, this is just impossible because they’re squishing me.” She then goes on to tell the person on the phone, “at least they’ll keep me warm.”

Shortly after, when a flight attendant approached the row, one of the passengers seated next to the woman asked to have her moved to another seat. The woman quickly spoke up, telling the attendant that she couldn’t sit in her assigned middle seat because passengers beside her were “both so big.”

When the woman moved to the back of the plane to wait for another seat, other passengers were heard on the video telling her she should be ashamed of how she was acting.

According to CBS News, Norma Rogers, who recorded the video and was seated next to the woman, said flight attendants ultimately removed the woman from the plane.

