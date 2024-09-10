98°F
Yemen’s Houthi terrorists claim to shoot down another US MQ-9 drone

A MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle is shown on the flight line at Creech Air Force Base Monday, June 2, 2008.
A MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle is shown on the flight line at Creech Air Force Base Monday, June 2, 2008. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press
September 9, 2024 - 6:00 pm
 
Updated September 9, 2024 - 6:03 pm

Yemen’s Houthi terrorists claimed early Sunday they shot down another American-made MQ-9 drone flying over the country, marking potentially the latest downing of the multimillion-dollar surveillance aircraft. The U.S. launched airstrikes over Houthi-controlled territory afterward, the terrorists said.

The U.S. military told The Associated Press it was aware of the claim but has “received no reports” of American military drones being downed over Yemen.

The terrorists offered no pictures or video to support the claim as they have in the past, though such material can appear in propaganda footage days later.

However, the Houthis have repeatedly downed General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper drones in the years since they seized Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, in 2014. Those attacks have exponentially increased since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

Houthi military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree made the claim in a prerecorded video message. He said the Houthis shot down the drone over Yemen’s Marib province, a long-contested area home to key oil and gas fields.

Saree offered no details on how the terrorists down the aircraft. However, Iran has armed the terrorists with a surface-to-air missile known as the 358 for years. Iran denies arming the terrorists, though Tehran-manufactured weaponry has been found on the battlefield and in seaborne shipments heading to Yemen despite a United Nations arms embargo.

The Houthis “continue to perform their jihadist duties in victory for the oppressed Palestinian people and in defense of dear Yemen,” Saree said.

Reapers, which cost around $30 million apiece, can fly at altitudes up to 50,000 feet and have an endurance of up to 24 hours before needing to land.

