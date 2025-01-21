37°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Yemen’s Houthis signal they’ll limit their attacks in the Red Sea corridor to Israeli ships

Houthi supporters raise their machine guns during an anti-Israel rally in Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, ...
Houthi supporters raise their machine guns during an anti-Israel rally in Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Osamah Abdulrahman)
More Stories
Yender Romero, from Venezuela, uses his cell phone to listen to news on the inauguration of U.S ...
Trump’s border security, immigration plans expected to face challenges
In this photo released by the Israeli Army, Emily Damari, right, and her mother Mandy use a sma ...
Released Israeli hostage says she has ‘returned to life’
President Donald Trump holds up an executive order commuting sentences for people convicted of ...
Trump issues pardons for all participants in Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol
On May 7, 2025, travelers must present a document compliant with REAL ID regulations to board d ...
Traveling in the US will change this year: You can’t fly without this document
By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press
January 20, 2025 - 8:16 pm
 

Yemen’s Houthi terrorists signaled Monday they now will limit their attacks in the Red Sea corridor to only Israeli-affiliated ships after a ceasefire began in the Gaza Strip, but warned wider assaults could resume if needed.

The Houthis’ announcement, made in an email sent to shippers and others on Sunday, likely won’t be enough to encourage global firms to reenter the route that’s crucial for cargo and energy shipments moving between Asia and Europe. Their attacks have halved traffic through the region, cutting deeply into revenues for Egypt, which runs the Suez Canal linking the Red Sea to the Mediterranean.

“The ceasefire is considered fragile,” said Jakob P. Larsen, the head of maritime security for BIMCO, an association representing shipowners.

“It is assessed that even minor deviations from the ceasefire agreements could lead to hostilities, which would subsequently prompt the Houthis to again direct threats against a broader range of international shipping.”

That was underscored by a speech aired Monday from the Houthis’ enigmatic supreme leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi.

We are “maintaining constant readiness to intervene immediately should the Israeli enemy resume any escalation, commit acts of genocide, impose a siege on Gaza or deny food and medicine to the people of Gaza,” al-Houthi said. “We are ready to return to escalation again alongside our brothers, the fighters in Palestine.”

The Houthis made the initial announcement through their Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center, saying it was “stopping sanctions” on the other vessels it has previously targeted since November 2023.

For Israeli ships, those “sanctions … will be stopped upon the full implementation of all phases” of the ceasefire, it added.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Yender Romero, from Venezuela, uses his cell phone to listen to news on the inauguration of U.S ...
Trump’s border security, immigration plans expected to face challenges
By Rebecca Santana, Gisela Salomon and Elliot Spagat The Associated Press

In a concrete sign of how the changes quickly played out, migrants who had appointments to enter the U.S. using the CBP One app saw them canceled minutes after Trump was sworn in, and Mexico agreed to allow people seeking U.S. asylum to remain south of the American border while awaiting their court cases.

In this photo released by the Israeli Army, Emily Damari, right, and her mother Mandy use a sma ...
Released Israeli hostage says she has ‘returned to life’
The Associated Press

Emily Damari, 28, was one of three hostages freed Sunday after spending 471 days in captivity. Officials at a hospital that received them said their condition was stable.

President Donald Trump holds up an executive order commuting sentences for people convicted of ...
Trump issues pardons for all participants in Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol
By Alanna Durkin Richer and Michael Kunzelman The Associated Press

Trump is also directing the attorney general to seek the dismissal of about 450 pending Jan. 6 cases. He wants to pull US from Paris Agreement, stop all offshore wind leases and many other changes.

 
Donald Trump sworn in as 47th president: 9 takeaways from the inauguration
By Steve Peoples, Nicholas Riccardi and Bill Barrow The Associated Press

President Donald Trump’s second inaugural address sounded a lot like his first, with a sweeping indictment of the country he inherits and grand promises to fix its problems.

The TikTok app welcomes US accounts back on January 19, 2025, less than 24 hours after going da ...
TikTok restores service to US users
By Haleluya Hadero Associated Press

Some users reported that the app was working, and TikTok’s website appeared to be functioning for at least some users.

A message on an iPhone stating the TikTok app is no longer available to install from the App St ...
TikTok access shuts down in the US
By Haleluya Hadero Associated Press

TikTok’s app was removed from prominent app stores on Saturday just before a federal law that would have banned the popular social media platform was scheduled to go into effect.

MORE STORIES