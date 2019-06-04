80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Young Texas couple dies from unidentified illness while vacationing in Fiji

The Associated Press
June 4, 2019 - 6:16 am
 

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Authorities in Fiji said Tuesday that a young Texas couple vacationing in the South Pacific country died from an unidentified illness.

The couple arrived in Fiji on May 22 and were taken to a hospital after they became ill, according to Fiji’s Ministry of Health and Medical Services. It said in a statement their conditions worsened despite medical care and they died within a few days of each other.

The ministry said it was working with police forensics, the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to try to determine what caused the deaths. The ministry said it had put in place public health measures, although didn’t immediately identify what those were.

Texas television station WFAA identified the couple as David and Michelle Paul, from Fort Worth. The couple had a 2-year-old son and David Paul had a daughter from a previous relationship, according to the station.

David Paul was an Air Force veteran and the couple was physically fit, relative Tracey Calanog told WFAA.

Calanog said the couple loved to travel and had been organizing the Fiji trip for some time: “They were planning an amazing vacation,” she said.

She said the couple’s children were with relatives.

The U.S. Embassy in Fiji said in a statement it had been working closely with the Fiji government, police and health officials for more than a week to investigate the deaths.

“We appreciate the efforts made thus far by the Fijian authorities and stand ready to provide further assistance, if requested,” the embassy said. “At this point, we are not aware of any specific public health threat to the community.”

Fiji is home to just over 900,000 people and is a popular tourist destination thanks to its warm climate, white sand beaches and coral reefs.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In the early hours of June 4, 1989, a student protester puts barricades in the path of an alrea ...
As usual, China handles Tiananmen anniversary with silence
By Ken Moritsugu The Associated Press

China imposed an information lockdown Tuesday on the 30th anniversary of its bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters at Tiananmen Square, a stark reminder that three decades later, the possibility of democratic change has all but evaporated.

Mexican Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, center, speaks at a news conference at the Me ...
Mexico says it believes a deal on tariffs can be reached
By Luis Alonso Lugo The Associated Press

Mexico said Tuesday it thinks there’s likely to be an agreement with the United States this week that will avoid a 5% tariff on Mexican goods announced last week by President Donald Trump.

In this Dec. 15, 2015 file photo, a Chipotle Mexican Grill employee, right, prepares a burrito ...
Chipotle says Mexico tariffs could cause prices to rise
The Associated Press

Restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill says the Trump administration’s threatened tariffs on Mexican products could add $15 million to its costs in 2019.

Turkey's Muslims offer prayers during the first day of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the ...
Moon, politics play roles in Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr
By Zeina Karam The Associated Press

Muslims across the Middle East and beyond began Tuesday marking the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr, one of the most celebrated holidays for the world’s 1.5 billion Muslims, amid confusion about the start of the three-day holiday fed partly by political differences.

Burning tires set by protesters produce black smoke on road 60, near Khartoum's army headquarte ...
Sudan protesters remain defiant after army crackdown kills 35
By Bassam Hatoum and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

Thousands of Sudanese pro-democracy protesters remained defiant of the country’s military rulers Tuesday, a day after security forces violently cleared away their main sit-in site in the capital.

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the Human Righ ...
Biden’s $5T climate plan aims for net zero emissions by 2050
By Bill Barrow The Associated Press

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is pitching a $5 trillion-plus climate proposal that he says would lead the U.S. to net zero emission of carbon pollution by 2050.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May greets President Donald Trump outside 10 Downing Street in ...
Trump turns to business in UK, asks May to stay for trade deal
By Jonathan Lemire and Kevin Freking The Associated Press

Moving from pageantry to policy during his state visit to Britain, President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged embattled Prime Minister Theresa May to “stick around” to complete a U.S.-U.K. trade deal.