Zoo will name cockroach after your ex, then feed it to meerkat on Valentine’s Day

(Getty Images)

Want to give yourself a special treat this Valentine’s Day? A zoo in Texas is offering you a chance to watch your “ex” get eaten by a meerkat.

The El Paso Zoo is giving its Facebook followers a chance to name a cockroach after their ex then watch live as they feed the creatures to their meerkats.

Those interested can message the zoo on Facebook with the name of the ex that they would like to see get “eaten” by a meerkat. The zoo will then post the first name and last initial of the cockroaches starting Feb. 11.

On Valentine’s Day, you can watch via Facebook Live as the meerkats crunch down on the cockroaches.

