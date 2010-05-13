New York-New York convicted shooter dies of heart attack

The 54-year-old man convicted of shooting four people inside the New York-New York casino in 2007 died of a heart attack, authorities said.

Capt. Scott Henroid of the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office said Steven Zegrean died of “acute cardiac arrest” at 9:31 a.m. April 29.

Zegrean was serving a 90-year sentence at Ely State Prison for the shooting.

In July, a jury convicted Zegrean of more than 30 felonies, including multiple counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

Deputy Public Defender Lynn Avants said his client had “significant health issues,” and he believed Zegrean would not survive long in prison.

Zegrean, who emigrated from Hungary more than 20 years ago, told investigators after the shooting that he had hoped he would be killed by police. At the time of the shooting, Zegrean was suicidally depressed over losing his wife, house and job.

In July 2007, Zegrean entered the crowded casino with 249 rounds of ammunition, many of which were in magazines. He fired 17 shots from a 9mm handgun onto the gaming floor from a balcony near the Nathan’s Hot Dog restaurant. After the gun jammed, Zegrean was tackled by a vacationing National Guardsman and other tourists.

