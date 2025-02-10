215-Summerlin Parkway interchange project underway

Work to make the transition between the 215 Beltway and Summerlin Parkway smoother and more efficient is finally underway.

Heavy construction equipments and barriers are seen near the 215 Beltway and Summerlin Parkway, where work on a new interchange is planned to begin this month, on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Crews kick off work Monday on the $130 million revamp of the interchange, according to Jimmy Floyd, manager of construction management for Clark County Public Works.

The three-year project includes the construction of four new roadway bridges, widening of the existing Summerlin Parkway bridge over the 215 and adding three pedestrian-bicycle trail bridges.

“It will essentially allow a continuous freeway from southbound 215 to eastbound Summerlin Parkway, to where you won’t have to go through traffic signals anymore,” Floyd said. “It will reduce it down to one traffic signal on the interchange itself.”

Initial work that will occur through October includes removing gravel mulch and installing barriers along 215, repairing the concrete and asphalt on 215, ramp improvements from 215 northbound to Summerlin Parkway eastbound and the construction of the 215 bridge. The construction of retaining walls and ramp also will begin on the west side of 215 between Far Hills Avenue and Summerlin Parkway.

Also included in the project’s plans are adding new retaining walls, upgrading storm drainage facilities, curbs, gutters and sidewalks, installing enhanced street lighting and modifying traffic signals, utility modifications and relocations.

Work schedule

Work on the project will usually occur between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., Monday-Friday.

During the first month of construction, scheduled traffic impacts will include 215 northbound reduced to one or two open lanes and 215 southbound reduced to two or three lanes between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., Sunday-Thursday.

Partner input

Clark County worked with several stakeholders in the area to ensure they have a design and traffic plan to best suit the area during and after construction.

“It’s a beltway project, so we’re taking the lead, but it does tie on to portions of Summerlin Parkway; that’s their (Nevada Department of Transportation’s) right of way,” Floyd said. “A lot of the traffic signals are operated by the city of Las Vegas, so we coordinated with them. Howard Hughes and the city of Las Vegas are heavily involved with the pedestrian bridges… so there’s a lot of collaboration and cooperation with those different agencies.”

By enhancing the connection between the 215 and Summerlin Parkway, the project could streamline access to the parkway, providing motorists with more direct routes through the area.

Finally underway

The project was originally slated to begin last year, but project design took longer than expected, and the entity tasked with maintaining Summerlin Parkway changed from the city of Las Vegas to the Transportation Department.

Despite not overseeing the project, the Transportation Department is hopeful that the project will streamline access to Summerlin Parkway by adding more direct routes, agency spokeswoman Kelsey McFarland previously told the Review-Journal.

“(It’s) an exciting and vital development for the region, aimed at greatly improving traffic flow and safety in an area that sees a significant amount of commuter and recreational traffic,” McFarland said. “Although NDOT is not directly involved in the construction of the 215 Beltway/Summerlin Parkway interchange project, we recognize its potential to improve access for residents in the surrounding areas.” her email stated.

The Transportation Department last year completed a 7-month-long project on Summerlin Parkway, between the 215 and Buffalo Drive. That project included repaving and cleaning the median along the stretch of the parkway.

“It (215-Summerlin Parkway interchange project) ties in with improvements to the west on Summerlin Parkway,” Floyd said.

Next up

With a widening project in south Las Vegas between Interstate 15 and Jones Boulevard wrapping up in May, the county is looking at the next portions of the beltway that could be improved.

“We’re looking at areas that need to be improved; for example in the north area of the valley, we’re looking at doing additional lanes in that area,” Floyd said. “As the area grows, were identifying opportunities to have a shorter duration of projects, because there is some ability to expand lanes out there. We have a widening project that kind of ties in (to the 215-Summerlin Parkway project) from Charleston Boulevard to Far Hills. We’re trying to do these projects to make sure they’re coordinated, so any impacts to traffic are minimized.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X. Send questions and comments to roadwarrior@reviewjournal.com.