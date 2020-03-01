Drivers of expensive cars less likely to brake for pedestrians

A UNLV study found drivers of higher-priced cars were less likely to stop for a pedestrian at a mid-block crosswalk with flashing lights than a driver in a less expensive vehicle.

If you drive an expensive vehicle, odds are you are less than courteous to pedestrians.

That’s according to a UNLV study that found drivers of higher-priced automobiles were less likely to stop for a pedestrian at a mid-block crosswalk with flashing lights than a driver in a less expensive vehicle.

The odds that a driver will stop for a pedestrian dropped 3 percent for every $1,000 spike in their vehicle’s pricetag, the study discovered.

“Individuals that had more wealth were more likely to display unethical behavior,” said Courtney Coughenour, lead author and UNLV public health professor.

Although some of the car brands one thinks of when they hear “expensive’” were seen in the study, other vehicles that have high value were also prevalent, Coughenour said.

“They were expensive cars, but they were like a Toyota Tundra or something like that, more on the expensive end,” she said. “There were some Audis and Lexuses, and those sorts of cars, but there were definitely less of them.”

The research team based the study off filming research assistants crossing the road in front of 461 cars, with researchers examining the cost of each car using pricing categories from Kelley Blue Book.

The study was conducted at two unnamed mid-block crosswalks near schools in areas of Las Vegas with median household incomes of between $30,000 and $37,000. A white male and female and an African American male and female, all in their 20s, served as the pedestrians.

Although those with more expensive vehicles were the worst, most drivers weren’t very mindful of pedestrians, the study discovered.

Only 28 percent of all drivers during the test halted for waiting pedestrians, something Coughenour said both motorists and pedestrians can work to improve.

“Pretty low, that was probably the biggest take home on this,” she said. “Yielding overall was pretty low, which is not good for pedestrian safety as a whole. I was a little shocked at how low it was.”

The research team said its findings are important to public health, given that the survival rate for pedestrians is low even when they’re struck by vehicles at low speeds.

The risk of severe injury for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle is 10 percent at 16 mph, 25 percent at 23 mph, 50 percent at 31 mph, 75 percent at 39 mph, and 90 percent at 46 mph, according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

Nevada Department of Public Safety data shows that 2017 was the deadliest year for pedestrians with 90 deaths. The number of deaths fell to 82 in 2018, marking the first statewide decline in nine years. That was followed by another dip in 2019 to 70 deaths.

To help keep that trend from being bucked, Coughenour said “drivers need to be made aware that they legally have to yield.

”It’s hard to say whether they’re not yielding because they don’t know the laws or because they don’t want to yield,” Coughenour said. “Further study is needed to examine that. Until then, the bigger thing is driver education.”

State Route 159 work

A 9-mile stretch of state Route 159 leading to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is undergoing crack sealing operations, affecting traffic along the route for several months.

The work began last week and runs through May 14, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

“Crack filling prevents further roadway deterioration for a smoother, safer driving experience,” said Transportation Department spokesman Tony Illia. “It’s a cost-effective maintenance solution that extends the roadway’s life cycle.”

Work will be carried out in 1-mile increments on the portion of road stretching from Blue Diamond Road to the Red Rock Canyon Visitor Center, with work taking place between 6 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays.

Flaggers and a pilot car operation will be used to safely escort motorists through active construction zones.

Trailhead parking areas within work zones will be closed while flagging operations are active. Bicyclists must also follow all applicable traffic laws, including stopping for flaggers.

