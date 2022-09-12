Finish line nearing for roadwork on Decatur Boulevard

The Road Warrior gives an update on projects involving Decatur, the 215 Beltway and a needed connector road in West Henderson that readers have been asking about.

Readers often ask the Road Warrior about various projects impacting commutes in their areas.

One that’s been on readers’ minds of late is in the southwest part of the Las Vegas Valley, on Decatur Boulevard to be precise.

If you’ve driven on Decatur Boulevard between the 215 Beltway and Tropicana Avenue, odds are you encountered heavy traffic congestion. That’s because a rehabilitation project on Decatur has been ongoing since the winter, leaving many motorists wondering what’s up.

“What is going on at 215/Decatur and Decatur/Sunset?” Review-Journal reader Patrick Chapman asked in an email. “Is there any end in sight? I don’t see crews working here, the road is torn up, cones everywhere, closed lanes, the stoplights are out of whack and it’s a real mess. … It is literally impossible to get to my work location on time at 8 a.m., and impossible to get out at 5 p.m., because the traffic situation around Decatur/215 and Decatur/Sunset is so unpredictable and congested.”

Good news for Chapman and other motorists: The finish line is nearing.

The $8.4 million project will see the stretch repaved and widened to increase traffic flow through the busy area. Work is expected to wrap up sometime next month, according to Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin.

“On that part of Decatur, the project included repaving and widening the road in areas where there were sawtooths, so there will be a continuous three lanes in each direction on both sides,” Kulin said. “This is expected to be finished by early October.”

Henderson 215 widening

Another project frequently asked about is a joint one between Clark County and the City of Henderson. The project includes roadway widening improvements on the I-215 Bruce Woodbury Beltway from Pecos Road to Stephanie Street.

The project will add two mainline lanes in each direction, make interchange improvements at Pecos Road and Green Valley Parkway, ramp improvements at Valle Verde Drive and Stephanie Street, and add a pedestrian bridge at Green Valley Parkway and Village Walk Drive.

The pedestrian bridge will aid foot traffic to and from events at the Dollar Loan Center arena located on the southeast corner of the intersection of Green Valley and Paseo Verde parkways.

Sunridge Heights

With West Henderson booming as of late with the addition of the Raiders’ practice facility, a large shopping center anchored by Costco, multiple Amazon hubs and other industrial projects in the works, new access points are always welcomed in the area.

An extension of a new east-west point is in the works, with Sunridge Heights Parkway getting closer to linking at Maryland Parkway where the road dead ends.

Although the latest project won’t link drivers all the way through to Maryland Parkway, it will open up a new access point to Costco.

The $2.5 million project will get underway this fall and will include roadway construction, median islands, street lighting, storm drain culverts and waterlines on Sunridge Heights east of Raiders Way to the northeast entrance of Costco, according to Henderson spokeswoman Madeline Skains.

The project is funded by the Regional Transportation Commission’s fuel revenue indexing.

The final connection of the multiphase project will address the area from the Costco entrance to Maryland Parkway. That portion is set to see its budget increased to $3.66 million next week at the Henderson City Council meeting. Of that, $3 million will go toward construction and $655,000 will go toward engineering efforts.

That portion runs near the runway of Henderson International Airport’s north end.

Due to that, some portion of this extension could feature an underground element. A timeline on when that work is expected to begin has yet to be announced.

